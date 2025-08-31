To Be Hero X episode 22 review: Hype intensifies as Li Haoling’s brilliant direction brings X to the forefront

Released on Sunday, August 31, 2025, To Be Hero X episode 22 offers yet another thrilling entry, raising the stakes with climactic twists and intensifying conspiracies. Dragon Boy, Hero Smile, and the original Nice retain the focus before Hero X finally steps into the spotlight. The aftermath of Smile’s death paves the way for bigger conflicts and revelations to come.Li Haoling’s masterful direction balances exceptional storytelling execution and seamless pacing with stunning audiovisual presentation. Every moment hits the mark, proving this entry as one of the series’ best ones so far, setting the stage for a climactic finale with just two episodes left.To Be Hero X episode 22 review: Li Haoling amplifies tension as Hero X takes center stageTo Be Hero X episode 22 synopsisNice faces the fear-afflicted Smile (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Titled &quot;The Last Smile,&quot; To Be Hero X episode 22 opens with a flashback of Rock bringing a young Dragon Boy to Zero’s altar. It’s revealed that the Commission was founded after the catastrophic Dawnfall incident, when all heroes united to bring down the fallen god-like hero, Zero. Rock, however, defends Zero, claiming that it wasn’t his fault but rather human nature itself that doomed him. According to Rock, the weight of humanity’s negative emotions twisted Zero into the God of Death because he couldn’t withstand the pain tied to those feelings. But Rock believes that Dragon Boy, as the next God candidate, has the potential to endure what Zero could not.In the present, as Dragon Boy faces off against Smile, Nice enters. Shand had predicted Rock’s plan to pit Dragon Boy against Smile and instructed Nice to wait for the outcome and inject the victor with fear to bring them down. But Nice wavers between his duty as a hero and his role as Shand’s puppet. Under pressure, he ultimately injects Dragon Boy with fear. Fear-empowered Dragon Boy faces Nice (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)At first, Dragon Boy collapses in agony, but then, he gets up, revealing that his ability lets him absorb all damage dealt to him and return it twofold. He hurls the fear back at both Nice and Smile. While Nice avoids the hit, Smile is consumed by it and attacks Nice. After landing a critical blow, the fear-driven Smile clashes with Dragon Boy. As Smile pins down and strangles Dragon Boy, bystanders gather. strangles To Be Hero X episode 22 gives glimpses into Dragon Boy’s past. He was locked in freezing water behind an ice wall by his mother and someone else, meant as harsh training. When they lost faith and called him &quot;useless trash,&quot; Dragon Boy shattered the ice, awakening his latent powers. Back in the fight, Dragon Boy undergoes a transformation, powered up with the absorbed fear. He kills Smile with a brutal hit and then sets his sights on Nice. Nice, devastated to see his rolemodel’s death, hits Dragon Boy, but the latter only wanted to frame him as the villain before the public. X enters the fray (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Their clash escalates, and just as Dragon Boy prepares to deal Nice the same fatal blow that killed Smile, a snap echoes. Nice is teleported to another dimension by X, who enters the fray and effortlessly defeats Dragon Boy. The crowd cheers for X, calling him a &quot;God.&quot; With Dragon Boy down, X and Nice approach Smile’s body, still frozen in a smile. Overcome with guilt, Nice breaks down, while X quietly claims Smile’s pendant. Meanwhile, Rock observes the scene from afar and notes X’s attachment to Hero Smile. To Be Hero X episode 22 ends on a tense note as Rock declares that X cannot escape him now.To Be Hero X episode 22: Production, execution, and an overall reviewTo Be Hero X episode 22 is likely one of the series’ most spectacular installments yet. From storybuilding to action and emotion, Li Haoling’s directional excellence pushes every element to an absolute peak. The entry makes a brilliant mix of tragedy, revelation, and character moments, balancing thrilling fight sequences with drama. With Nice, Hero Smile, and Dragon Boy at the core, the story builds to a tragic crescendo, and then raises the stakes even further with the long-awaited entrance of Hero X.The storytelling seamlessly weaves character pasts. Dragon Boy’s tragic backstory is hinted at, which is potentially what shaped him into a bitter figure intent on crushing those he sees as &quot;trash.&quot;Hero X in To Be Hero X episode 22 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)At the same time, Nice’s turmoil takes center stage. Torn between his ideals and his reality as Shand’s puppet, Nice embodies the painful conflict of a character who has lived his entire life under someone else’s control. His attempt to do the right thing, which he feels he does by injecting Dragon Boy with fear, instead becomes the very act that seals Smile’s tragic fate. Watching his hero idol being killed before his eyes, and knowing that his own actions inadvertently caused it, drives him to the edge of sanity. This culminates in his breakdown at the episode’s end.Smile’s death comes as tragic but somewhat inevitable. Dying with his signature smile still on his face leaves an impact on both the characters and the audience. His death is likely what reshapes Nice’s life’s trajectory, and one that adds to the ever-growing atmosphere of tragedy surrounding To Be Hero X’s story.Meanwhile, To Be Hero X sees Hero X finally make his grand entrance, and the hype surrounding it does not disappoint. His arrival feels well-built, both narratively and visually.Another frame of Hero X in To Be Hero X episode 22 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)The public revering him as a &quot;God&quot; perhaps serves as foreshadowing the Commission’s greatest fears. Rock’s observation in the closing scene of To Be Hero X episode 22 further suggests that X may be central to his ultimate plan, with Dragon Boy having been nothing more than bait to draw X into the open. These subtle but significant shifts raise the narrative tension, setting the stage for the final stretch of the season.From a production standpoint, To Be Hero X episode 22 is a showcase of the series at its absolute best. The animation remains consistently polished. The striking 2D animation is retained, while the breathtaking 3D returns during X’s entrance, a visual callback to the series’ earlier moments. When X snaps his finger after jumping off the building, and the sequences play in various artstyles, it marks a highlight. Every sequence, from Dragon Boy and Smile’s transformation to X’s effortless display of power, is executed with cinematic precision. Sound design is equally impeccable, with Hiroyuki Sawano and KOHTA YAMAMOTO’s score amplifying both the emotional beats and the combat frenzy. Voice performances add further weight, capturing every ounce of despair, rage, and awe that the story demands.Final thoughtsTo Be Hero X episode 22 is a tour de force. 