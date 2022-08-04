One of the hottest aspects of Attack on Titan fans is to discuss the series’ various female characters, usually in the context of waifus. While generally popular with all fandoms, the Attack on Titan fandom tends to take this to an extreme level.

One discussion that is often brought up is what types and personalities each of the series’ potential waifus may be attracted to. While attraction is a subjective matter, there are some personality types that certain Attack on Titan waifus seem like they would be attracted to.

Here’s which Attack on Titan waifu would date you, based on your Zodiac sign.

Attack on Titan waifus that match up perfectly as significant others to these Zodiac signs

1) Aries - Mikasa Ackerman

Mikasa, as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Some of the most common Aries traits are - ambition, boldness, and achieving perfectionism in whatever they do. While not necessarily striving to be the number one, Mikasa Ackerman is often called the strongest woman in the series. Furthermore, she’s ambitious and bold in both her duty to protect Eren and her commitment to the Survey Corps.

Additionally, like Aries, she tends to have two very distinct sides. While one of her side tends to be incredibly docile, the other is very rageful and emotionally impulsive. While sparks may fly, the matchup between these two seems best.

2) Taurus - Hitch

Hitch, as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Taurus people are known for their love for luxury, constantly surrounding themselves with the finer things in life. This fits Hitch to a tee, who chooses to join the Military Police specifically to enjoy the little luxuries inside the walls. She even sticks behind this choice throughout the entire series, clearly making it to be what she wanted in life.

While she laments Marlowe's death and wishes things had worked out differently between them, her dedication towards joining the Military Police still remains unwavered.

3) Gemini - Historia Reiss

Historia, as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Who better fits the role of Gemini other than Krista Lenz? She is also known as Historia Reiss, who fits the mold of anime waifu perfectly.

The common stereotype of Gemini involves maintaining two identities in one being at the surface-level. This is true for Historia since she displays her extremely spontaneous and playful personas simultaneously. The same had been even during her youth, which is shown through her flashbacks.

She is also shown to be incredibly curious, desiring to be on the front lines with her friends irrespective of her royal lineage. Therefore, these two curious and energetic personalities are perfect for a Gemini person.

4) Cancer - Pieck Finger

Pieck, as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

The Cancer sign is said to be known to exist in dichotomous realms, such as the material and emotional, as well as being incredibly emotionally intuitive and closed-off emotionally. This fits Pieck Finger brilliantly, who is so used to switching between Cart Titan and her human form that she is sometimes seen crawling on all fours.

She’s also highly intuitive, like the Cancer sign, as seen when Pieck can instantly tell that she and Porco Galliard are being led into a trap by Yelena. As a result, a Cancerian and her would make a perfect match for each other.

5) Leo - Sasha Blouse

Sasha, as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Among the series cast, Sasha’s overall character perfectly matches with a Leo. Some of the sign’s main traits include being passionate, loyal, and dramatic, and Sasha is all of that. For starters, she’s incredibly passionate about and loyal to her love of food, to the point of being court martialed for a loin of meat.

Throughout the series, the character is also shown to be incredibly expressive, sometimes even exaggerating. This can be equivocated to being excessively dramatic. Hence, a Leo and Sasha would certainly be the best match for one another.

6) Virgo - Zoe Hange

Hange, as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Virgos are mostly known for being logical, practical, and systematic in their approach to life. And all of this is befitting for Hange. Her scientific background gave her an incredibly empirical approach to life, which encompasses the definitions of logical, practical, and systematic.

Virgos are also known for always being willing to work hard to improve their skills and achieve goals, and as fans already know, Hange's ambition made her the head of the Survey Corps. In a romantic context, the two are clearly perfect matches for one another.

7) Libra - Yelena

Yelena, as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Balance, harmony, and justice are said to define the Libra sign, which brings to mind the face of Yelena. While some may express this displeasure in this pairing, Yelena’s pursuit of justice through Eren and Zeke's support is undoubtedly one of the biggest commonalities between the sign and the character.

Like Libra signs, Yelena also attempts to establish balance and harmony in the world with Eren's aid. Despite the violent context of this pairing, Yelena and Libra signs are similar enough at their cores to be a good romantic pairing.

8) Scorpio - Ymir

Ymir, as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Scorpios are known for being elusive, mysterious, and misunderstood, fitting Ymir to a tee. Even with her little backstory, fans are left with more questions than answers about her character following the series’ completion. Those who haven't finished the series yet are likely to find Ymir even more mysterious and elusive than those who have.

Furthermore, her backstory portrays her as someone who is constantly being misunderstood, both in her goals and for who she is as a person. On this ground, the sign and the character could probably forge an incredibly deep bond without a doubt.

9) Sagittarius - Frieda Reiss

Frieda, as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Sagittarius people are known for always pursuing something new, even if it’s frightening and strange to them. This fits Frieda Reiss accurately, whose few appearances in the series portray her as brave, outgoing, and dedicated to her goals, even if they frighten her. The key example of this is her crying and distraught demeanor in eating her uncle during a succession ceremony.

She also conveys similar emotions and lessons to a young Historia, always telling her to follow her heart and do what she wants. Undoubtedly, this zodiac and her will turn out to be a great romantic match.

10) Capricorn - Annie Leonhart

Annie, as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Capricorns are often called the ultimate worker bees. Often, their attributes include being ambitious, organized, practical, and goal-oriented. This fits Annie Leonhart to perfection, who is arguably the only warrior shown to be fully dedicated to their mission on Paradis.

Later, her flashbacks in the series show her sacrificing everything for the mission, while Reiner and Bertholdt are arguably goofing around instead of contributing. Her fight with Eren and, consequently, her attempt to avoid conflict through his capture also shows how goal-oriented she is. Moreover, Annie shows how she does not let simple taunting tactics bait her into making a move that would not help her achieve her goals.

11) Aquarius - Dina Fritz

Dina, as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Aquarians are often called innovative, self-reliant, and revolutionary - all of the characteristics that go with Dina Fritz perfectly. Despite being Marley’s last living descendant of the Royal Family, she elects to join the revolutionary force, the Eldian Restorationists. Furthermore, she rebels on her own and contributes to the group’s goals with innovative ideas.

Although not much of her human form is seen throughout the series, her personality shines enough through these rare glimpses. Such traits could prove to be an easy match for the Aquarius sign.

12) Pisces - Carla Jaeger

Carla, seen with baby Eren as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Pisces’ are known for being intuitive, sensitive, and the most empathetic out of all the Zodiac signs. No other waifu in the series fits these traits better than Carla Jaeger, who was shown to be all of these during her brief appearances in the series.

This is especially true when considering her interactions with Grisha, where she’s able to read him like a book while also understanding his position and opinions. With this in mind, she’s undoubtedly the best match for the Pisces Zodiac sign.

While there are more female characters from Attack on Titan that could have made into this list, but zodiacs are just limited to twelve numbers. But that does not stop us from appreciating the entire female cast for their strength and bravado. Let us know which waifu from this list is your date in the comments!

