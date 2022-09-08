Which My Hero Academia character has a crush on you, based on your Zodiac sign?

Fans of My Hero Academia have been dreaming about the chance to date one of the incredible members of the series' cast. Each character sketch is so compelling and unique that finding someone with the desired traits is easy.

In this list, we will tell you which of the characters of My Hero Academia would love to date someone just like you, based on your Zodiac sign.

Which My Hero Academia character wants to date someone with your Zodiac sign?

Aries – Izuku Midoriya

Deku as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

People born under the Aries' sky are born with immense passion and determination. They are hard workers, ready to scale any mountain to chase their dreams. Harming an Aries is difficult, as they have nerves of steel and optimism that helps them overcome even the worst odds.

As someone who has admired brave and selfless Heroes all of his life, Deku would love to have Aries as his significant other. Deku would be inspired by the courage Aries displays. On the other hand, Aries would love to have a partner who works hard and is as passionate as Izuku.

Taurus – Kirishima Eijiro

Kirishima as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Taurus loves standing out because of their achievements. Their stubborn nature prohibits them from ever giving up, meaning that no matter what difficulties they might encounter, they will consistently strive to achieve their dreams.

Kirishima values effort and dedication above all else, as he dreams of becoming a Hero who can save everyone. The natural charm and conviction Taurus possesses makes them the perfect candidate to be Kirishima's significant other. They would both push each other past their limits.

Gemini – All Might

All Might as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Duality is the best word to describe a Gemini, as people born with this sign know how spontaneous and counterintuitive they can be. Having a Gemini as a romantic partner means you will never have a dull moment in your life, as they always look for something new to do.

All Might is a man who has led one of the most exciting lives in My Hero Academia, despite having a minor aversion to it. Regardless, having a Gemini partner is precisely what Toshinori needs to reignite his passion for adventure and fun.

Cancer - Uraraka Ochako

Uraraka as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Cancer is a sign ruled by emotions and empathy, which makes them one of the most affectionate partners in the Zodiac. They are constantly trying to make their significant other happy with words of encouragement, gifts, or a simple hug. If a Cancer feels their partner is sad, they will move Heaven and Earth until they can find a solution.

Ochako is amongst the most affectionate and wholesome characters in My Hero Academia. She always tries to cheer up her friends, no matter how she feels. With Cancer in her life, Ochako would have someone who would reciprocate the love she showers on everyone.

Leo – Shota Aizawa

Aizawa as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Leos are people who are born to shine and desire to be praised for their work. Whenever Leo wants people to appreciate their efforts, they will do everything in their power to become more efficient at their job. They like listening to their brains more often than their hearts, making them one of the most logical signs.

Class 1-A's head teacher, Shota Aizawa, would love to have a Leo partner. Aizawa is a person who always tries his best to stay logical and calm, just like a Leo. While Aizawa may often act lazy, he truly respects and admires those who make an effort, making him the best person to give Leo compliments.

Virgo – Iida Tenya

Another Zodiac sign who lives life logically is Virgo. However, unlike Leo, Virgos are sticklers for rules. They are highly pragmatic and love completing tasks in the most efficient manner possible.

No one in My Hero Academia is a better fit for Virgo than Ida, the president of class 1-A. Ida is responsible for ensuring his friends and classmates maintain decorum. As a fellow rule-follower, Ida would love Virgo's logical and rightful nature, making them a cute but strict couple to interact with.

Libra – Momo Yaoyorozu

Momo as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Libra is a sign filled with individuals who crave order, beauty, and stability. They are sophisticated, with a good eye for detail. Nonetheless, they are also very heroic, as they believe the world should be equal for everyone.

Momo has spent most of her life surrounded by elegance, class, and fine art, which makes her the perfect candidate for Libra. Despite being rich and the heiress of one of the largest companies in the My Hero Academia world, Momo chose to become a Hero to help people. Her Libra partner would appreciate this gesture more than anyone else.

Scorpio – Bakugo Katsuki

Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Scorpios may be difficult for most people to interact with. They are one of the most genuine signs, unapologetic about who they are and what they do. They also have a massive fire burning inside them, which motivates them to do their best and to live the life they always dreamt of.

There is no better match for Scorpio than Katsuki Bakugo, the resident hothead of class 1-A. Like Scorpio, Bakugo never tries to hide who he truly is, no matter who may dislike him. Both Bakugo and his Scorpio partner will appreciate how genuine and sincere they are with each other.

Sagittarius – Shoto Todoroki

Shoto as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Those who belong to Sagittarius are often described as kind, gentle, and compassionate. Sagittarius is also a sign that houses talented people who are more likely to succeed in everything they set their minds to.

Shoto was born to fulfill his father's desire to surpass All Might. This led him to become arrogant and aggressive towards others. Thankfully, after spending time with Deku, he changed for the better, something that would also occur with a Sagittarius by his side. The compassionate nature of Sagittarius would help Shoto feel better.

Capricorn – Mirko

Mirko, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Capricorn is a sign that combines the best of two worlds, with people born under it being fun-loving and hard-working at the same time. Capricorns love enjoying the world around them, hanging out with friends, and living life to its fullest. Yet, they are also extremely diligent and driven, making them the best partners to work with.

The number 5 Hero, Mirko, knows how important working hard is, but that does not mean she does not love having a good time. Mirko and her Capricorn partner would understand each other perfectly. They would be a fantastic Hero team during the day and a fun couple during the night.

Aquarius – Tsuyu Asui

Tsuyu as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Like Scorpio, many people often find it hard to relate to Aquarius. Aquarius does not care about their opinions, as they are happy being themselves. Those who stay long enough to meet the honest Aquarius will discover they are the most loving, loyal, and caring people.

Tsuyu knows what it is like to be judged by her appearance and personality, as she has struggled all her life to fit in. Tsuyu would understand Aquarius perfectly and genuinely appreciate the new lease of life this sign would bring forth.

Pisces – Nejire Hado

Pisces is known for being one of the most dynamic and sensitive signs. However, they are also amongst the most imaginative and curious. Their brains work in mysterious ways, often leading to overthinking.

Nejire Hado, one of U.A.'s Big Three, is also known for being exceedingly curious and absent-minded. She is also one of the most cheerful individuals in My Hero Academia. Nejire would enjoy entertaining conversations with her Pisces partner about many topics. She would also lift Pisces' spirits whenever the little fish's mind starts to unravel.

Final thoughts

Some of class 1-A's students (Image via Studio Bones)

Finding your soulmate is a difficult task. To make this easier, finding out what traits and interests your perfect partner has is essential. This can also be applied to your favorite shows like My Hero Academia. Using Zodiac signs for this task is fun and gives you more information about your favorite character.

