Athletics: Pearson fastest in 100m hurdles semis, holder goes out

by Reuters 12 Aug 2017, 00:36 IST

Athletics - World Athletics Championships – women's 100 metres hurdles semi-final – London Stadium, London, Britain – August 11, 2017 – Sally Pearson of Australia reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

By Christian Radnedge

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Sally Pearson qualified fastest for the World Championship final as defending champion Danielle Williams failed to progress on Friday.

Australian Pearson won the opening heat in 12.53 seconds with American Nia Ali second. Ali’s compatriot Christina Manning won the second heat in 12.71 ahead of Alina Talay of Belarus.

But there was no place in the final for Jamaican Williams, who came fifth in her semi in 13.14, not even fast enough to go through via one of the non-automatic places.

American Dawn Harper Nelson, who won gold at the 2008 Olympics, recorded a season's best mark of 12.63 to win the last heat and qualify along with Germany’s Pamela Dutkiewicz.

World record holder Kendra Harrison was the favourite going into the event having won Olympic gold in Rio last year, but the American clipped seven hurdles on her way to a third-place finish.

Her time of 12.86 was just enough to put her into Saturday’s final through the non-automatic spots.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)