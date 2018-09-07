Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ayyasamy, Arokia Rajiv focusing on improving timings

News
07 Sep 2018, 21:34 IST

Chennai, Sep 7 (PTI) Ace 400 metres hurdler Dharun Ayyasamy Friday said his focus was on improving his timings and winning a medal at next year's Asian Championships.

The athlete, who hails from Tirupur in the state, won a silver medal in the recently concluded Jakarta Asian Games.

"I am looking forward to improving my timings now. Making it to the final at the Olympics in itself would be great. As one keeps bettering his timings, medal chances obviously increase," Ayyasamy said.

He was speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association here.

Ayyasamy, who won a silver in 400m hurdles and a silver in 4X400m relay, was felicitated along with Arokia Rajiv, who claimed silver in the 4X400m relay and the mixed team relay.

Ayyasamy had clocked 48.96 seconds in Jakarta.

He said he had improved a lot after training with another athlete Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan.

"I have improved a lot after training with him. He has been my partner for the past one year. We used to have mini battles between ourselves even during practice sessions," he added.

The ace hurdler said athletes prefer to train in Europe because of the technology available and climate.

"I still cant believe that I was able to cross the finish line with that timing. I was expecting to finish around 49.1 or 49.2 seconds. But, I dont know how I made it quicker," he said.

He said a camp would be organised at Patiala next month and the focus would be on the Asian championship and World championships.

Twenty-six-year-old Arokia Rajiv, who hails from Lalgudi near Tiruchirapalli, said his immediate focus was to improve his timings next year

