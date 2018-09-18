Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Book on India's star sprinter Dutee Chand slated for release in 2019

PTI
NEWS
News
18 Sep 2018

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Giving her fans a rare opportunity to be up to 'speed' with her life, ace sprinter Dutee Chand will soon come out with a book tracing her journey so far -- on-field and off-field.

The book, written by journalist and author Sundeep Mishra, is story of Chand's rise from abject poverty to becoming one of country's biggest sprinting stars.

It also talks about the sprinter's hyperandrogenism controversy and how she came out clean and strong after beating all the odds.

"The story is of the re-emergence of a woman people didn't believe was one," said the author.

Chand was banned by the Athletics Federation of India in 2014 under the hyperandrogenism policy of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

As per the policy, female athletes with high levels of naturally producing testosterone are not allowed to compete on the ground citing unfair advantage over their peers.

Following the case of Dutee Chand vs Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the court came to the conclusion that there was a lack of evidence to prove that testosterone increased female athletic performance, and subsequently Chand was free to run.

And she ran like there was no tomorrow -- Chand bagged a silver in women's 100m event in the Asian games, missing out on gold barely by 0.02 seconds.

She also won another silver in the 200m event at the tournament.

"I never stopped believing in myself. I had faith in my god," Chand said.

Published by Westland Books, the book is expected to be out in 2019

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
