Bright future for surfing in India, says Somdev Devvarman

Chennai, Aug 16 (PTI) Former India tennis star Somdev Devvarman today said he was was hopeful of a bright future for surfing in India, now that it has been included in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

At the launch of the sixth Covelong Point Surf, Music & Yoga festival here, Devvarman said he had been an avid surfer himself.

He hoped the good work done by city-based Covelong Point Surf School over the years was replicated across the coasts of India so that the country can take advantage of the sport being included in the Olympics in 2020.

The three-day festival is scheduled to be held from August 17 to 19 and would see close to 170 wave riders from 10 countries compete for top honours, including defending champions in both the men's and women's categories - Raghul Paneerselvam and Suhasini Damian respectively.

Chennai-based TT Group is the principle promoter for the Covelong Point Surf Music and Yoga Festival 2018, which is approved by the Surfing Federation of India.

Organisers said 10 Sri Lankan surfers, four from Bangladesh and three from Maldives will be among the participants.

"I never used to swim before but in the last 2-3 years I am just hooked to surfing...surfing is potentially one of the more popular sports across many parts of the world and its heartening to see the sport pick up in India," he said.

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, an avid surfer himself, will be the star attraction at the event.

The events will be held under seven categories: Novice (Under-12); Groms (U-16); Juniors (17-22 Years); Seniors (23-30 Years); Masters (31 Years and above); Women (all ages); Open Category (Foreign Nationals).

Also, this year the Stand Up Paddling (SUP) race is being organised more as a recreation race to encourage and promote the sport amongst many SUP enthusiasts.

"Competitions like these are very important for the future of the sport in India," Surfing Federation of India Vice President Rammohan Paranjpe said