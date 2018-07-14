Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Neeraj Chopra set to qualify for Diamond League Final but Asiad schedule coming in way

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
171   //    14 Jul 2018, 15:56 IST

Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has a good chance to qualify for the prestigious Diamond League Final on August 30 but the narrow gap between the meet in Zurich and his Asian Games event could leave the athlete in a tight spot.

Chopra finished fifth in the Rabat (Morocco) leg of the Diamond League series yesterday with a best throw of 83.32m. He collected four Diamond League points from there and now has a total of 12 points to be placed at the sixth spot in the standings.

One Diamond League Meeting (which includes javelin) is scheduled for August 18 in Birmingham but Chopra is not taking part in it even though athletics events at the Asian Games start on August 25. The men's javelin final in the Asiad will be held on August 27, barely three days before the Diamond League Final.

The top 8 or 12 athletes (depending on the discipline) will be awarded a start at the Diamond League Final. Out of the 32 events (men and women) in the league, half of them, including men's javelin, will have their Final in Zurich on August 30. The Final of the remaining events will be competed in Brussels on August 31.

Before Rabat, Chopra has taken part in two other Diamond League Meetings. He finished fourth while collecting five points in Doha on May 4 and sixth, with 3 points, in Eugene (USA) on May 25.

"I am not taking part in Birmingham because of the Asian Games. I will be directly going to Jakarta from Finland (where the javelin group is undergoing training). My final event in Asian Games is on August 27 and as of now I don't know whether I will be in Zurich or not," Chopra told PTI.

"I will try my best to be there (Zurich) but I cannot say with certainty. Let us see," said the reigning Commonwealth Games champion who has a personal best of 87.43m.

The 14-leg Diamond League Meetings are prestigious events competed among elite athletes of the world. The top eight finishers in each leg get prize money. The eighth-place finisher gets USD 1000 while the winner pockets USD 10,000.

For the Diamond League Final in Zurich and Brussels, the prize money has been enhanced with the eighth-place finisher getting USD 2,000 and the winner pocketing USD 50,000

Asian Games 2018 Neeraj Chopra
Rabat Diamond League 2018: Neeraj Chopra to fight for...
RELATED STORY
Chopra finishes fourth at Doha Diamond League
RELATED STORY
Watch: Neeraj Chopra breaks own national record, finishes...
RELATED STORY
Eugene Diamond League 2018, Neeraj Chopra carries India's...
RELATED STORY
Doha Diamond League 2018, Neeraj Chopra carries India's...
RELATED STORY
What we need to know about India at the Asiad 
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Commonwealth Games gold medallist...
RELATED STORY
Neeraj Chopra ready for Finland stint after undergoing...
RELATED STORY
McLeod edges 110 hurdles in Shanghai Diamond League
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: 'Want to throw 90m to enhance...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us