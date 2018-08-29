Congratulations pour in as Dutee Chand clinches second silver

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (PTI) With Odisha born athlete Dutee Chand winning another silver medal at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta today, state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated her for the achievement.

The 22-year-old athlete from Odisha's Jajpur district clinched second position in women's 200m event. She won another silver in the women's 100m dash on Sunday.

"I congratulate Dutee Chand for her stellar performance in the Asian Games," Patnaik said in a statement.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated her.

"A glorious double for Dutee Chand as she wins silver in 200m run at #AsianGames2018. An exceptional feat to make Odisha proud ahead of #WorldCupin Odisha," Odisha's Sports & Youth Department tweeted, referring to the World Cup Hockey to be held here in November-December.

Two sports bodies Odisha Athletics Association and Odisha Olympic Association announced Rs 50,000 each for Dutee Chand for her achievement.

She has created history in athletics of Odisha by winning two medals in a single Asian Games, Odisha Athletics Association Secretary Asirbad Behera said.

MA Alam, General Secretary, Odisha Olympic Association also praised her and declared a cash award of Rs 50,000.

After Dutee Chand won the silver medal in the 100 m race on Sunday, Odisha government had announced Rs 1.5 crore cash prize for her.

Dutee was suspended by the IAAF in 2014 under its hyperandrogenism policy but she won the case at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Eminent athlete Anuradha Biswal described Dutee as the "Lion in the track." She congratulated Chand and wished her to win gold in the next Olympics