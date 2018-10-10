×
Deepali praises shooting scene at national level

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    10 Oct 2018, 21:13 IST

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Praising the shooting scene at the national level, former international markswoman Deepali Deshpande rued on Wednesday the slump in the sport in her in home state of Maharashtra.

"One can see a big change in the policies, especially last year. The CWG (Commonwealth Games), Asian Games results are remarkable, more so the Asiad as the number of events have reduced by more than half and the medal count has been the same (9)," said the former shooter who is now a coach.

"These results are system-generated results and will stay," said the former Olympian shooter at a media interaction here organised by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai.

Turning her attention closer to home she said, "The shooting scene in the state is really sad. Thane Municipal Corporation opened a shooting range, which is closer to my residence in Mulund. But as per the tender notices, I am ineligible to train and coach there. If I am not allowed to use the facilities, that is a sad state of affairs".

"The state government has to work very hard on its sports policies. The system has to change," she added.

Derpali further pointed out that among the 14 rifle shooters in the junior national camp, only one was from Maharashtra, and that too because her mother is a former shooter and she has access to shooting facilities.

"What about others?" she wondered

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Fetching more content...
