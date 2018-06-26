Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Discus thrower Kumari to miss Asian Games despite qualification

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 26 Jun 2018, 21:39 IST
15

Guwahati, Jun 26 (PTI) Haryana's discus thrower Sandeep Kumari cleared the qualifying mark for the Asian Games at the National Inter-State Athletics Championship but she will miss the upcoming mega multi-sporting event in Jakarta as her accreditation has not been done.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) cannot be faulted as it has done accreditation of around 300 athletes based on the form of past few years and Kumari has not taken part in any major championships in the last five years.

"The deadline of sending a long list of athletes to the IOA for accreditation is long over. We have sent names of around 300 athletes for accreditation and her name is not there. we cannot do anything now," a top AFI official told PTI.

"She has not taken part in any major championships fore the last five years. So we could not anticipate that she can qualify for the Asian Games," the official said.

Kumari won the gold with a throw of 58.41m while the qualifying mark set by AFI is 57m.

"This system of sending long list is faulty as this kind of situation can arise," the official said.

The AFI will have to submit the list of finally selected athletes by June 30. India has been allotted a quota of 102 athletes (52 men and 50 women) in track and field for the Asian Games

Commonwealth Games 2018: AFI unsure about discus thrower...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Seema Punia, Neeraj Chopra exempted...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Commonwealth Games gold medallist...
RELATED STORY
Indian athletes to try their luck at Commonwealth Games...
RELATED STORY
Federation Cup Athletics: Tejinder Pal Toor and Hima Das...
RELATED STORY
Fed Cup Athletics: Seema Punia clinches gold, bags...
RELATED STORY
Neeraj Chopra recommended for Khel Ratna award, Seema...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Full list of 221 Indian athletes...
RELATED STORY
Indian 20km walker B Soumya qualifies for 2018 Asian Games 
RELATED STORY
Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav given a new life as NADA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us