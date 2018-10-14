Gold Cup: Jugraj shines as Indian Navy defeat Hockey Bhopal

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI)Drag-flicker Jugraj Singh was in his elements as he scored four goals to pilot Indian Navy, Mumbai to a convincing 5-2 win against Hockey Bhopal in a Group-B league match of the 14th PMC Bank-All India Guru Tegh Bahadur Gold Cup hockey tournament here on Sunday.

Navy enjoyed a 2-0 half-time lead. Indian Navy enjoyed smooth sailing from the start, but they had to wait till the 17thminute to forge ahead when Jugraj, with a direct hit attempt, beat Bhopal goalkeeper Abdul Samad from a penalty corner.

Nine minutes later, he scored from a penalty stroke, which was awarded by umpire Javed Shaikh after Amit Goswami was stick checked by a Hockey Bhopal defender.

After the change of ends, Navy earned another penalty stroke when Pawan Rajbhar's shot from a penalty corner struck the foot of a defender on the goal-line and umpire Keerthi Muthappa awarded a penalty stroke in the 40th minute.

Ten minutes later, Hockey Bhopal reduced the deficit when Vikas Choudhry combined nicely with Shakir Hussain, who in turn pushed the ball into the open for Taj Khan to tap home.

Hockey Bhopal scored for the second time when Choudhry swirled round a defender and with a firm reverse hit sounded the boards in the 57thminute to cut the lead to 2-3.

But Jugraj once again succeeded in scoring from another penalty corner to increase the lead in the 62ndminute before Aakib Rahim hammered home the fifth with an angular drive from the top of the circle in the 64thminute.

Earlier, Central Secretariat, Delhi charged to a 4-2 win against local challengers Western Railway.

Pradeep Mor (12thmin), Ajitesh Roy (51stmin), Felix Baa (55thmin) and Sahir (68thmin) beat Western Railway 2 (Sanklap Raghav 29thmin, Darshan Gawkar (62ndmin).

On Monday, Western Railway will take on Hockey Bhopal at 4.15 pm.

Results Group-B:Central Secretariat 4 (Pradeep Mor 12th, Ajitesh Roy 51st, Felix Baa 55th, Sahir 68th) beat Western Railway 2 (Sanklap Raghav 29th, Darshan Gawkar 62nd).

Indian Navy 5 (Jugraj Singh 17th, 26th, 40th, 62nd, Aakib Rahim 64th) beat Hockey Bhopal 2 (Taj Khan 50th, Vikas Choudhry 57th)