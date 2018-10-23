Indian Navy torpedo Central Secretariat to lift hockey title

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Local outfit Indian Navy rallied in the second half to overcome Central Secretariat of Delhi 2-1 and lift the 14th PMC Bank-All India Guru Tegh Bahadur hockey tournament Tuesday.

Central Secretariat opened the scoring through Jayesh Jadhavs snap goal in the 29th minute of the final played here at the MHAL-Mahindra Stadium.

But a determined Navy converted two penalty corners through Suman Kindo in the 37th minute and Jugraj Singh (55th minute) to turn the tables on the Delhi side and emerge triumphant.

It was the sailors' maiden all-India title in Mumbai and they also avenged their 1-5 loss to the Delhi outfit in the group phase.

The match witnessed a mediocre fare in the opening session. Both teams lacked creativity and there were few goal- scoring opportunities at either end.

However, towards the end of the first half, Jadhav launched into a run, cut into the striking circle and beat Navy goalkeeper B Sanjay with an angular hit to put Secretariat in front.

The Navymen fought back and forced two short corners in quick succession.

First ace drag-flicker Jugraj pushed wide and later Secretariat goalkeeper moved low to his left to deny him from finding the equaliser as Secretariat went into the break with a slender 1-0 advantage.

After switching ends, the Navy earned their third penalty corner in the very second minute and succeeded in scoring through Kindo from an indirect drill.

Secretariat tried their best to regain the lead and also wasted a penalty stroke as Shariqs push was saved by goalkeeper Sanjay, who had a god day in office and was later declared as the `Player-of-the-final'.

Having survived that scare, the sailors started to mount pressure on the Secretariat citadel and were awarded their fourth penalty corner.

This time Jugraj fired to goalkeeper Kumars right to put his team in the lead, which they managed to maintain till the final whistle