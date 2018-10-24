×
Javia leads four Indian boys into last eight in Asian juniors

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    24 Oct 2018, 21:28 IST

Pune, Oct 24 (PTI) India's Dev Javia upset eighth-seeded Thantub Suksumrarn of Thailand 7-6 (4), 6-4 to enter the boys' singles quarter finals in the 2nd HCL Asian B1 Junior Tennis championship on Wednesday.

Unseeded Yasmina Karimjanova of Uzbekistan upset second-seeded Himari Sato of Japan 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last eight in the girls' singles at the Deccan Gymkhana.

India's fourth-seeded Siddhant Banthia outplayed Taiyo Hirano of Japan 6-1, 6-2 while his compatriot, fifth-seeded Megh Bhargav Patel was stretched by Ki Lung Ng Of Hong Kong to three sets.

The Indian challenge in the girls' singles ended with seventh-seeded Jiaqi Wang of China outclassing Priyanshi Bhandari 6-0, 6-1 while eighth-seeded Mai Napatt Nirundorn Thaland rallied from set down to oust Malikaa Marathe 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 to make it to the quarter finals.

Results: Boys' singles (2nd round): 4- Siddhant Banthia (Ind) bt Taiyo Hirano (Jpn) 6-1, 6-2; 2-Sergey Fomin (Uzb) bt Natthayut Nithithananont (Tha) 6-3, 6-2; 1-Dostanbek Tashbulatov (Kaz) bt Krish Patel (Ind) 6-2, 6-2; 5-Megh Bhargav Patel (Ind) bt Ki Lung Ng (Hkg) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; Sacchitt Sharrma (Ind) bt Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta (Ind) 6-0, 6-4; Dev Javia (Ind) bt 8-Thantub Suksumrarn (Tha) 7-6(4), 6- 4; 7-Mann Shah (Ind) bt Digvijay Pratap Singh (Ind) 7-6(5) 6- 4; 3-Seon Yong Han (Kor) bt Arthav Neema (Ind) 6-4 6-1.

Girls' singles (2nd round): 1-Hong Yi Cody Wong (Hkg) bt Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) 6-3 3-6 6-1; 4-Priska Madelyn Nugroho (Ina) bt Saki Imamura (Jpn) 6-3 6-3; 7- Jiaqi Wang (Chn) bt Priyanshi Bhandari (Ind) 6-0 6-1; 8-Mai Napatt Nirundorn (Tha) bt Malikaa Marathe(Ind) 3-6 6-0 6-3; 3-Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) bt Jiaqi Huang (Chn) 6-0 6-4; Yasmina Karimjanova (Uzb) bt 2-Himari Sato (Jpn) 6-3 6-4; 5-Mana Kawamura (Jpn) bt Sevil Yuldasheva (Uzb) 7-6(6) 6-2; 6-Funa Kozaki (Jpn) bt Yekaterina Dmitrichenko (Kaz) 4-6 6-3 6-2

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
