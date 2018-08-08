Jonty Rhodes star attraction in surfing event

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes will be the star attraction in the 6th edition of the Point Surfing Championship, to be held in Kovalam from August 17 to 19.

The Covelong Point Surfing Championship is recognised by the Surfing Federation of India.

Rhodes, himself an avid surfer, will also be seen in action at the Covelong Point Surf.

The premier surfing competition will see top men's and women's surfers from across the country vie for top spots under seven categories.

The surfing categories for the championship are as follows - Novice (U12); Groms (U16); Juniors (17-22 Years); Seniors (23-30 Years); Masters (31 Years and above); Women (all ages); Open Category (Foreign Nationals). This year the competition would also see participation from surfers from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The Surfing Federation of India also has inked a historic agreement for an exchange program with the Sri Lankan Surfing federation where surfers from both the countries would be participating in the official competitions across the coasts in both the countries.

Over 100 surfers from Karnataka, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Orissa and Kerala alongside some of the top surfers from Sri Lanka, Australia, France and USA will be seen in action in the event