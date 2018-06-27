Koreas to meet Asian Games officials over joint teams

Jakarta, Jun 27 (AFP) The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said today it would meet with representatives from South and North Korea to hammer out plans to field joint teams at the Asian Games.

The sit-down with members of the National Olympic Committees of both countries, and Indonesian organisers of the Games, is set for tomorrow in Jakarta, it said.

"We hope to decide everything on Thursday because there is not a lot of time left," the OCA, the Games' governing body, said in a statement.

"The South Koreans have an idea of how many sports could feature a joint team, and we need to discuss this with North Korea." North and South Korea agreed this month to form unified teams for some sports and march together at the Games' opening and closing ceremonies, in the latest sign of thawing tensions.

The two Koreas formed their first-ever unified Olympic team -- a joint women's ice hockey squad -- for February's Winter Games in the South Korean resort of Pyeongchang.

"It is very exciting times on the Korean peninsula and sport is playing a major role in bringing the two Koreas together in an environment of peace and understanding," the OCA said.

The Games will be held in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, and Palembang on Sumatra island from August 18-September 2.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed at an historic summit in April to jointly participate in international sports events.

This month, Kim and US President Donald Trump held a summit in Singapore