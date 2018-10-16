Navy rally to upset SCR 2-1 in Gold Cup hockey tournament

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Local outfit Indian Navy shocked last year's joint champions South Central Railway (SCR) 2-1 in a group B match in the PMC Bank-All India Guru Tegh Bahadur Gold Cup hockey tournament here Tuesday.

The sailors scored twice in the second half through Rajat Sharma (45th minute) and Sanjit Toppo (50th) as they rallied to overcome SCR, who took the lead in the 14th minute through Feroz Bin Faraz.

In another Group A match, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Delhi, charged to a 3-1 win against Union Bank of India (UBI), Mumbai.

Gagandeep Singh, from a field effort, scored the first goal for PNB in the sixth minute, but UBI fought back and drew level when Harjit Singh converted a penalty stroke, a minute before half-time.

The bankers from Delhi scored twice in the second period through Naveen Antil (46th) and Sukhjit Singh (56th) to secure their win and the full three points.

In yet another Group A match, Central Railway, Mumbai struck a late equalising third goal to snatch an exciting 3-3 draw with Air India, Delhi.

The Mumbai outfit took the lead against the run of play when Deepak Lakra scored a field goal in the 26th minute.

But Air India, who are making a comeback after a one year gap, quickly restored parity through their seasoned forward Shivender Singh from a field goal in the 28th minute.

In the second half, Shivender neatly got a perfect deflection from an indirect penalty corner drill in the 42nd minute to put Air India 2-1 up.

Central's midfielder Victo Singh picked up a rebound and fired home the second goal in the 54th minute to put his team on level terms.

Air India once again took the lead when Arjun Sharma scored the third goal with a field effort in the 61st minute.

The determined railwaymen earned a penalty corner on the stroke of the full time hooter and were awarded two more penalty corners in succession.

Harmeet Singh managed to convert from the third one to help Central salvage a draw