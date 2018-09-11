Punjab& Sind bank beats Bengaluru HA

Chennai, Sept 11 (PTI) Punjab & Sind Bank registered a thrilling 6-5 win over Bengaluru HA in a Pool 'B' match in the 92nd All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament here Tuesday.

In another Pool 'B' fixture, Indian Navy was held to a 1-1 draw by the Indian Oil Corporation.

The Navy team looked set to eke out a win before a controversial penalty stroke in the 60th minute stymied their hopes.

The Navy players protested the referee's decision, but to no avail.

The experienced Jugraj Singh had given the Navymen the lead in the 19th minute when he slotted home from a penalty corner.

Gurjinder Singh saved the day for IOC, putting the penalty stroke past the Navy custodian.

The match between PSB and Bengaluru HA was a goal fest as the lead changed hands at quick intervals as the two sides dished out fast-paced hockey.

Ashish Kumar Sharma was the star for the bankmen as he scored four goals, including two in the 46th and 57th minutes to secure victory.

PSB went ahead in the 12th minute through Sharma, but the Bengaluru team hit back in the very next minute through Pratap Lakra.

The score was 3-all at half-time.

It was the third straight loss for the Bengaluru team while it was the second win for PSB.

IOC has two wins and a draw while Indian Navy two wins, a draw and a defeat