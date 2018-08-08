Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Suspense continues over Asian Games contingent announcement

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
14   //    08 Aug 2018, 21:16 IST

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Sports Ministry continued its deliberation with regards to size of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games as suspense prevailed over its announcement.

The Games begin in Jakarta and Palembang in less than 10 days but the Indian contingent is yet to be known officially.

After much changing and chopping, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA submitted a list of 575 athletes and 213 officials to the Sports Ministry on Monday. The ministry is yet to make the final clearance and is continuing its deliberation on the final official list.

"It may take a day or two to give the final clearance of the contingent," a source from the sports ministry said.

The IOA has announced a send-off ceremony on August 10 and it is likely that the official list is cleared by the ministry by that time.

It is learnt that the Ministry is not happy with the naming of Raj Kumar Sacheti as one of the four deputy Chefs de Mission of the Indian contingent.

In 2013, the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) has recommended registration of a disproportionate assets case against Sacheti in the wake of the 2010 CWG corruption scandal. He worked as Joint Director-General in the 2010 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee.

He was one of the aides of former IOA President and head of 2010 CWG Organising Committee Suresh Kalmadi who was jailed and then released on bail.

The IOA, it is learnt, is unlikely to budge from its position and is mulling over sending Sacheti to Indonesia for the Games at its own cost if the Ministry refuses to clear him

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian games 2018 : First look at India's expectations...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Runners Prachi Choudhary, Chhavi...
RELATED STORY
Indian 20km walker B Soumya qualifies for 2018 Asian Games 
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Can Neeraj Chopra win the gold medal?
RELATED STORY
Road to Jakarta Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes to aim...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India's Athletics contingent for...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Indian Olympic Association leaves out...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: An analysis of India's medal chances in...
RELATED STORY
Neeraj Chopra: 5 interesting facts about the poster boy...
RELATED STORY
Indian Superheros: Akhil Kumar Mishra
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us