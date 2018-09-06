Tamil Nadu's Loshini enters final of Sub Junior National C'ship

Nagpur, Sept 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's M Loshini (36kg) stood out with her technique as she entered the final of the BFI sub junior girls national boxing championships here on Thursday.

Loshini won 5-0 against Sanjana of Arunachal Pradesh.

However, Haryana boxers proved their superiority yet again with six players reaching the finals.

The clash between Loshina and Sanjana turned out to be a one-sided affair as the former employed precise punches and solid techniques to punch her way to a unanimous decision from all the five judges.

She is slated to take on Nisha of Haryana, who defeated Sweta of Jharkhand, also a 5-0 decision, in the final tomorrow.

Among the Haryana girls who joined Nisha in the finals are Muskan (34 kg), Parineeta (38 kg), Prachi Kinha (40 kg), Prachi (42 kg) and Tamanna (44 kg) -- all of them assuring themselves of at least a silver.

Maharashtra pugilist Shreya lost to Monika of Uttarakhand with a 4-1 verdict in 44 kg while her state compatriots, Devika (42Kg), Madhura (54kg) and Sana (60kg) also made it to the final.

Both Devika and Madhura beat their opponents on 5-0 decision; while Sana secured the final spot with a split decision.

Delhi's Siya had registered an RSC decision against her opponent in the 38 kg, midway through the second round to ensure a final berth.

However, another Delhi girl, Riya Rawat could not sustain the flat-footed Kashish from Himachal Pradesh and the referee had to stop the contest