Usha Rani overcomes challenges to finally win silver at Asiad

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) From stringing flowers for a living to winning the silver medal at the ongoing Jakarta Asian Games, Kabaddi player Usha Rani has overcome all challenges to carve out a niche for herself.

Usha Rani, 29, presently a constable at Doddaballapura police station, arrived to a rousing welcome at the Kempegowda International Airport here today.

Besides her family, Kabaddi association members and friends, her boss ADGP (KSRP) Bhaskar Rao was there to receive her.

"I'm extremely happy that our team won the silver medal at the Asian Games. By winning the medal my dream has finally come true. I had missed the Asian Games last time," an elated Usha Rani told PTI.

Defending champions India were defeated 24-27 by Iran.

Rani's sister Divyashree, also a Kabaddi player and posted in the Forest department, narrated the struggles her family had to go through before finally hog the limelight.

Usha Rani is one among five siblings, including two brothers, all of whom are passionate about Kabaddi.

Coming from a very poor family, Usha Rani and her sisters Divyashree and Shobha Rani used to assist their mother in stringing flowers under a small temporary tin shack at Yashwantapura in the city.

"Even while stringing the flowers, we used to discuss Kabaddi a lot. We used to play Kabaddi too, but never ever imagined that somebody among us would rise to such heights," recalled Divyashree.

On an average, they would earn Rs 50 a day, with which the family had to make ends meet.

It was only after Usha Rani got a posting in the Karnataka police that the family's financial condition improved.

After joining the police force, Usha Rani used to practice at Koramangala area here daily without a break.

She even rejected many marriage proposals to achieve her goal.

"We come from a very poor family. However, we all kept our passion alive and struggled hard to achieve our dreams," said Divyashree.

Usha Rani said the department has decided to promote her as a Sub-Inspector for her achievement.

Congratulating her for the success, ADGP Dr R P Sharma said the department was proud of her.

"We all wish her success. Her achievement is an indication that social justice in the country is now reaching the optimum level and class differences are getting blurred," he said.

Bengaluru police commissioner T Suneel Kumar too praised her, saying she has made the entire police force proud