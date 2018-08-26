Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World champion Chelimo wins women's marathon at Asian Games

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    26 Aug 2018, 12:22 IST
AP Image

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — World champion Rose Chelimo has won the Asian Games women's marathon for Bahrain in a hot and humid race in the Indonesian capital.

The Kenya-born Chelimo had a big lead by the 30-kilometer mark and won in 2 hours, 34 minutes and 51 seconds.

Chelimo represented Kenya internationally before switching to represent Bahrain ahead of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she finished eighth.

She won the world championship title in London last year.

Keiko Nogami won Japan's second straight silver, holding off North Korea's Kim Hye Song and finishing more than 1 ½ minutes behind Chelimo.

"It's a silver medal so there's still room for improvement," Nagomi said. "I hope to use this as a springboard."

Japan picked up its first men's Asian Games marathon gold medal in 32 years on Saturday when Hiroto Inoue held off his Bahraini rival Elhassan Elabbassi in a sprint finish in the first final of the track and field program at Jakarta.

Associated Press
NEWS
Inoue wins Asian Games marathon gold medal in sprint finish
