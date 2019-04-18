Braves, Red Sox bullpens both lose as Kimbrel sits at home

Jesse Biddle (left) and Ryan Brasier

Seems like someone could use one of the best closers in the game after the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox both lost in MLB on Wednesday.

Specifically, the Braves and Red Sox could really use seven-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel, who continues to sit at home waiting for a team to sign him.

Atlanta's bullpen allowed a run in the 10th inning to lose 3-2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks, marking the second consecutive game in which the Braves' relievers have been handed a loss.

Meanwhile, Red Sox reliever Brandon Workman did his best to load up the bases against the New York Yankees, and Ryan Brasier served up a fat one to Brett Gardner for the go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning of a 5-3 loss.

This was the first blown save of the season for World Series champions Boston, but the team sit 19th in MLB in bullpen ERA (4.78) and 16th in opponents' batting average against (.237). The Red Sox could use some help on the back end.

Back in Atlanta, the team announced Wednesday that closer Arodys Vizcaino would undergo shoulder surgery, effectively ending his season. The Braves are 24th in bullpen ERA (5.43) and 18th in opponents' batting average against (.249).

At this point, these two teams should be racing to sign Kimbrel, whose price tag is reportedly dropping.

Arrieta lifts Phillies

Jake Arrieta tossed eight innings of two-run ball in the Philadelphia Phillies' 3-2 win over the New York Mets.

Carlos Carrasco struck out 12 in seven innings of scoreless ball as the Cleveland Indians edged the Seattle Mariners 1-0.

St Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong went four-for-five with one RBI and one run scored in a 6-3 success over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hess has game to forget

Baltimore Orioles starter David Hess allowed six earned runs on eight hits in just two innings of an 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Not up in here!

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon made a nice play on Buster Posey in a 9-6 win against the San Francisco Giants.

