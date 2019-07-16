Dodgers rout Phillies as Bellinger hits two more homers

The Los Angeles Dodgers crushed the Philadelphia Phillies 16-2 in MLB thanks to Cody Bellinger.

After their marathon with the Boston Red Sox, the high-flying Dodgers produced a team effort on Monday as all but three players scored and all but four brought in runs.

However, Bellinger managed to steal the show after he hit two home runs to now lead MLB with 33 for the season.

What made things even sweeter? Max Muncy followed Bellinger with his 24th homer of the season in the seventh inning. By that point, the Dodgers had already put the game away.

Seven Dodgers recorded two or more hits on the night, while the Phillies struggled offensively.

Clayton Kershaw earned the win after pitching six innings while allowing one run. He moved to 8-2 in 2019.

Crawford inspires demolition of Rockies

Brandon Crawford impressed in the first game of the San Francisco Giants' doubleheader, which they won 19-2 over the Colorado Rockies. He went five for six with two home runs while tying a team record with eight RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has been successful at the plate and continued that in the Red Sox's 10-8 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was three for four with an RBI and scored twice.

Travis d'Arnaud was perfect at bat. He was three for three with three homers and drove in all five runs as the Tampa Bay Rays topped the New York Yankees 5-4.

Alcantara struggles in Tigers loss

Victor Alcantara was stuck with the loss after the Detroit Tigers fell 8-6 to the Cleveland Indians. He pitched only 0.3 of an inning but allowed four hits and three earned runs.

Yolmer Sanchez and Charlie Tilson both went 0 for four as the Chicago White Sox lost 5-2 to the Kansas City Royals.

Freeman off the scoreboard

Going, going, scoreboard? Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer that bounced off the bottom of the scoreboard in the Atlanta Braves' 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Avisail Garcia tested the arm of Aaron Judge — and lost.

Monday's results

San Francisco Giants 19-2 Colorado Rockies

San Francisco Giants 2-1 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers 16-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox 10-8 Toronto Blue Jays

Cleveland Indians 8-6 Detroit Tigers

Cincinnati Reds 6-3 Chicago Cubs

Atlanta Braves 4-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Kansas City Royals 5-2 Chicago White Sox

St Louis Cardinals 7-0 Pittsburgh Pirates

Los Angeles Angels 9-6 Houston Astros

Rays at Yankees

After the Yankees dropped the first game in the series to the second-place Rays, they are hoping to get one back on Tuesday. New York are in control of the AL East and are five games ahead of Tampa Bay. The Yankees will send CC Sabathia (5-4, 4.03 ERA) to the mound while the Rays have not yet announced their starter.