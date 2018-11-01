LeBron hails 'superhero' Rose after 50-point game

Derrick Rose and LeBron James

LeBron James called Derrick Rose a "superhero" after the 2011 NBA MVP's career-high 50 points and game-winning block for the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Utah Jazz.

Rose has been plagued by injuries in recent years, hindering his performances during stints with the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

But the 30-year-old point guard looked back to his old self in a stunning display at the Target Center on Wednesday, inspiring the Timberwolves to a 128-125 win.

And James, speaking after a 114-113 victory for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Dallas Mavericks, took time to pay tribute to his former Cavs colleague.

"What Derrick Rose did tonight... what he gives to his mind and his body just to play one game is something that I watched being his team-mate for the time we were in Cleveland together," he said.

"When you talk about perseverance, that is the true definition of it.

"You talk about a guy who was the youngest ever MVP to ever play this game and to have the battles with his injuries and come back...

"No matter what everybody else was talking about - the majority is people who have never stepped into the arena - for him to set a career high tonight in a win in Minnesota, I think that's unbelievable.

"I think every kid - they don't even have to play sports - any kid that's going through anything in life and trying to just get over the hump, you can look at that performance by Derrick Rose tonight.

"That's why our game is so unbelievable, because even when a superhero is knocked down, he's still a superhero at the end of the day. Derrick Rose showed why he's still a superhero."

The Rose that grew from concrete. — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 1, 2018

Speaking to Fox Sports, Rose himself added: "[It means] everything. I worked my a** off.

"I wouldn't have done this [but] for the franchise, the organisation, the fans, everybody. I wouldn't be able to play without them.

"I play my heart out. My team-mates told me before the game just to play my game and tonight was a hell of a night."