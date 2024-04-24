"LeBron James is getting a taste of his own medicine": NBA analyst argues Lakers feel the heat as Jokic becomes West's new kingpin

LeBron James must be tired of the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic and his boys have dominated James’ Lakers, winning their last ten matchups. That includes a sweep of last year’s Western Conference finals and the gut-wrenching Game 2 win in the first round earlier this week. Jokic is an unstoppable force tormenting the league and his Nuggets seem even more inevitable against James and the Lakers.

FOX Sports NBA analyst Rachel Nichols said on “Undisputed” that James should be all too familiar with the Nuggets' domination in the Western Conference due to his past domination of the East.

“LeBron James is getting a taste of his own medicine," Nichols said. "All of those years he played in the Eastern conference when he played for Cleveland and Miami.

"We kept calling the Finals the LeBron James invitational because no one else had a shot in the conference, no one else is getting there. That is what is happening with Nikola Jokic right now.”

Jokic is primed to win his third MVP. He is the straw that stirs the drink for the Nuggets. However, the pieces around him complement him perfectly in ways that even James’ Cavaliers teams never did for James. Nichols acknowledged Jokic’s supporting cast in her take.

“The team that is built around him and they way they function, especially as games continue, they all know what they are supposed to do at the end of games," Nichols added.

"Jamal Murray obviously knows what he is supposed to do. Nikola Jokic cleared out the rest of those players on that last shot by Jamal Murray. Jokic had a hand in that play as well. This is exactly what LeBron used to do to everyone else.”

LeBron James explains mentality going into Game 3

LeBron James is no stranger to heartbreaking postseason losses. Nothing could be worse than J.R. Smith's scoring error in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. In Game 2, however, the 21-year-old veteran found it difficult to digest Jamal Murray's buzzer-beating shot.

He and his Lakers squad will need to bounce back quickly to stay in this series. He knows they cannot let the loss defeat them twice. James explained his mindset going into Game 3.

“Protect home. That’s where my mindset goes,” James said. “Obviously the only game that matters now is Game 3 and how we can get better, how we can figure this team out. So Game 3 is where my mindset is.”

It will take a short memory, although the final scene of Game 2 may never be erased from the minds of the Lakers players after they controlled most of the game.

The Lakers will go back home for Game 3 to try and end the ten-game winning streak for Denver in the series. The game tips off at 10 pm ET on Thursday, April 24.

