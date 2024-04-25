"Feeling cute might delete later": Jimmy Butler mercilessly mocks Jaylen Brown's poorly aged quote after Heat's Game 2 win

Jimmy Butler mocked Jaylen Brown's "don't let us get one" comment from the 2023 NBA Playoffs after the Heat stole homecourt from the Celtics in Game 2 on Wednesday. The Heat won despite the Celtics being the overwhelming favorites amid Butler's injury absence. The C's were expected to complete the sweep.

However, a remarkable bounce-back performance saw the Heat win 111-101 and tie the series before it shifted to Miami for Games 3 and 4. As Butler continues recovering from an MCL sprain back home, he couldn't help but troll Brown's quote on Instagram, photoshopping his face over the Celtics forward's face.

Here's the post:

"Feeling cute, might delete later. Sikeeee I ain't deleting s**t," Butler added through his caption.

Brown made that statement last year when the Heat went up 3-0 in their conference finals series. The odds were stacked against Boston, but Brown boldly claimed that things could get tricky if the Celtics won the elimination Game 4. Boston went on to win three in a row, but the Heat ended the series on the road to win 4-3.

However, the Heat had Jimmy Butler available back then. Without him, the Celtics remain the favorites to claim the series. But it's difficult to argue Miami's chances considering how it outplayed Boston on the road.

Heat pull off the unthinkable in Jimmy Butler's absence with Erik Spoelstra's masterclass and lights-out shooting

The Miami Heat recorded a franchise-best 23 3-points in Wednesday's mammoth win over the Boston Celtics in Jimmy Butler's absence. All starters scored in double-digits, while seven of the nine players that took to the court made at least one 3, five of them making at least three shots from the arc.

Meanwhile, the Heat made a few impactful adjustments defensively, too. They played the wings in one-on-one coverages to limit the Celtics' 3-point shooting. Boston made 12 of 32 shots from the arc, but majority of them were contested well, and the credit goes to the Celtics for shooting above average.

They played the math by forcing the Celtics to take more 2s and 3s, which isn't their game. Taking away one of their biggest strengths was always going to be critical, which the Heat failed to do in Game 1.

That's exactly what the Heat required in Jimmy Butler's absence. While the lights-out 3-point shooting may not repeat, the defense was a sustainable way to keep the pressure on the Celtics.

Tyler Herro was Miami's best on offense with a 24-point, 14-assists double-double. He shot 6 of 11 from 3. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin had 21 points apiece. The latter's surge was probably the most decisive performance of the night as it compensated for Jimmy Butler's production.

