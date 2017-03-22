Steph wins Curry battle as Warriors claim fifth straight, Spurs top Timberwolves

Steph Curry got the better of brother Seth as the in-form Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks 112-87.

by Omnisport News 22 Mar 2017, 10:54 IST

Steph and Seth Curry in action

The Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak by beating the Dallas Mavericks, while the San Antonio Spurs avoided a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Reigning NBA MVP Steph Curry got the better of brother Seth as the Warriors won their fifth consecutive game via a 112-87 victory at the Mavs on Tuesday.

All-Star Kawhi Leonard was the hero in San Antonio's 100-93 win against the Timberwolves.

The Toronto Raptors outlasted the Chicago Bulls 122-120 in overtime in a fiery contest.

BATTLE OF THE CURRY BROS

Family bragging rights were on the line in Dallas and Steph Curry walked away with the honours.

Steph posted 17 points and nine assists for the Warriors, who won their 28th away game this season.

Mavs guard Seth had 10 points.

LEONARD LIFTS SPURS

The Spurs guard made a go-ahead jumper with 54 seconds remaining to hold off the Timberwolves.

Leonard scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half in Minneapolis.

LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in with 26 points for the Spurs, who are three games adrift of the Warriors for the top seed in the Western Conference.

IBAKA, LOPEZ EJECTED AFTER EXCHANGING PUNCHES

The Raptors prevailed in overtime but a coming together between Serge Ibaka and Robin Lopez dominated the headlines.

Ibaka and Lopez came to blows, resulting in a pair of ejections and multiple technical fouls.

The scuffle began with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter when Raptors centre Ibaka appeared to elbow Bulls counterpart Lopez in his back while jostling for a rebound. When Ibaka secured the ball, Lopez swiped if from his hands and shoved the Spain international, escalating the situation.

As team-mates and assistant coaches rushed to separate the two, Lopez threw a punch at Ibaka, missing wide, and the latter returned fire, striking Chicago's big man upside his head.

FROM WAY DOWN TOWN

Derozan - 42 PTS, 8 ASTS, 7 REBS

Butler - 37 PTS, 10 REBS, 6 ASTS



CLIPPERS EARN BRAGGING RIGHTS, COUSINS STARS

The Los Angeles Clippers were too good for city rivals the Los Angeles Lakers 133-109, while DeMarcus Cousins' 41 points and 17 rebounds led the New Orleans Pelicans past the Memphis Grizzlies 95-82.

Brook Lopez hit a buzzer-beater as the Brooklyn Nets edged the Detroit Pistons 98-96, Hassan Whiteside's double-double inspired the Miami Heat to a 112-97 victory at home to the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 93-90.

CAVS EYEING CONSISTENCY

With four losses in eight games, reigning NBA champions the Cleveland Cavaliers are seeking consistency as they prepare to face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. The Boston Celtics host the Indiana Pacers. The Oklahoma City Thunder entertain the Philadelphia 76ers.