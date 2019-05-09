×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Stevens: I did a bad job with Celtics this season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    09 May 2019, 10:01 IST
BradStevens - Cropped
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens

Brad Stevens took responsibility for the Boston Celtics' underwhelming season, saying he did a "bad job" after their campaign came to an end on Wednesday.

The Celtics suffered a 116-91 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks to bow out in the Eastern Conference semi-finals with a 4-1 series loss.

Boston had been expected to be among the championship contenders this season, only to endure a difficult campaign.

Speaking after their Game 5 loss, Stevens accepted he would take some of the blame for Boston's season.

"I've been a head coach for 12 years and we let go of the rope more and cracked more than we probably should've and we need to be better than that," he told a news conference.

"But the team that doesn't crack usually wins and these guys just kept pounding at us.

"I'll be the first to say that this, as far as any other year that I've been a head coach, it's certainly been the most trying. I think I did a bad job.

"At the end of the day, as a coach, if your team doesn't find its best fit together, that's on you, so I'll do a lot of deep dives into how I can be better."

Advertisement

Numerous Celtics players, including Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, have been at the centre of rumours surrounding their futures throughout 2018-19.

Stevens felt that had some impact on Boston, saying it was difficult for players to ignore.

"There's no question. They have TVs, they have phones, they hear everything," he said.

"To be quite candid, when you live in it, you do your best to kind of just block out the noise and do your best to focus on what you can control, but these guys are also young men.

"There's a lot of pressure to live up to all these expectations, to put on a cape, to do all those things and that's hard to do."

Advertisement
'Same old, same old' – Stevens not happy with Celtics
RELATED STORY
Stevens proud of Celtics for keeping foot on the accelerator to sweep Pacers
RELATED STORY
Celtics will 'look at everything' amid slump, says Stevens
RELATED STORY
Irving unfazed after Celtics fall to Bucks
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: 3 Players that are likely to leave the Boston Celtics this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Boston Celtics' struggles continue against James Harden and Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
NBA: Celtics end their regular season with win over Wizards
RELATED STORY
Irving has 'unwavering' confidence in Celtics
RELATED STORY
Irving, Celtics outlast Thunder in 134-129 thriller
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us