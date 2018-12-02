×
Wall scores 30 points, Wizards handed Nets 6th straight loss

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    02 Dec 2018, 08:11 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall scored 30 points, Bradley Beal added 22 and the Washington Wizards handed Brooklyn its sixth straight loss, beating the Nets 102-88 on Saturday night.

Markieff Morris rebounded from a 1-for-10 shooting night Friday in a loss at Philadelphia to score 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting. He had 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Allen Crabbe led Brooklyn with 14 points. The losing streak is the Nets' longest since an eight-game skid in February.

At 88 points, the Nets — coming off a double-overtime home loss to Memphis on Friday night, had their lowest-scoring game of season. It also was the lowest total the Wizards have allowed.

The Wizards took the lead midway through the first quarter and used an 11-0 run to start the second half and take an 53-39 lead with 9:09 to play in the third quarter. They sealed it with a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter, and led 93-73 with 5:09 to play.

TIP INS:

Nets: Suffered their sixth loss without a win in the second hall of back-to-backs. ... G D'Angelo Russell, who attempted 70 field goals in the previous three games, was 3 for 8 from the field.

Wizards: F Jeff Green was out with lower back spasms. ... Tomas Satoransky got his first start of the season. ... F Otto Porter returned after missing Friday's game due to personal reasons. ... DC United standout Wayne Rooney was on hand for the game. ... Didn't attempt a free throw until 5:01 remained in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Cleveland on Monday night.

Wizards: At New York on Monday night.

Associated Press
NEWS
