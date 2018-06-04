Warriors take game two over tired LeBron James, Cavaliers

LeBron James was below his best as the Cleveland Cavaliers went down to the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors cruised into a 2-0 NBA Finals series lead with a 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

If the Cavaliers hope to compete in these Finals, they need LeBron James to be at his absolute best, but he was not in game two.

James looked absolutely unstoppable in a 51-point performance in game one, as he was nearly flawless driving to the basket and dropping bombs from three-point range, but Sunday he passed up several open looks from deep early and only had two shots nine minutes into the game.

This played right into the hands of the Warriors who were hot from the start, hitting 10 of their first 11 shots. Kevin Durant in particular was on fire as he started six of seven from the field. But it was Stephen Curry who stole the show with an NBA Finals record nine three-pointers made.

James can get the Cavaliers back in this series, he proved it by winning the Eastern Conference finals in seven games after Cleveland went down 2-0 to Boston, but he will need to be rejuvenated by the crowd in Cleveland because he looked very sluggish in game two.

Game three is on Wednesday.

LIVINGSTON, MCGEE SHINE

Shaun Livingston and JaVale McGee were fantastic for the Warriors, combining to go nine for nine from the floor with 22 points and seven rebounds.

"Both those guys just stayed ready for whatever their role was going to be," Curry told ESPN after the game. "JaVale hasn't played much the whole playoff run and coach starts him tonight, he plays amazing."

YOUNG STRUGGLES

Warriors guard Nick Young got limited playing time Sunday and for good reason. Young went 0 for three from three-point range and really was not close on any of his attempts. He finished with zero rebounds, points or assists, but did manage to foul someone.

RARE WEST THREE-POINTER

Warriors forward David West hit just the 65th three-pointer of his career and his first since the 2016-17 postseason in the third quarter.

WARRIORS AT CAVALIERS

The Cavaliers were one Durant three-pointer in the final minute away from possibly making the series in 2017 2-1. They will have the opportunity to do it again Wednesday. Golden State will hope to get Andre Iguodala back for that game, and if they do, the Cavaliers will have a serious uphill battle on their hands.