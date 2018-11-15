×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Wiley, No. 9 Auburn rout Mississippi College 103-52

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    15 Nov 2018, 08:42 IST
AP Image

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Austin Wiley scored 18 points and No. 9 Auburn scored 35 consecutive points during a second-half stretch in a 103-52 victory over Mississippi College on Wednesday night.

Bryce Brown added 16 points for the Tigers (3-0), who went on a scoring tear of dunks, 3-pointers and fast-break baskets after the Division II Choctaws (1-2) briefly threatened to make it close.

Mississippi College cut a 25-point deficit down to 51-40 early in the second half.

Things got really ugly after that, though. Auburn reclaimed control emphatically with a closing 52-12 run that included a stretch when Mississippi College went more than 11 minutes without scoring

Six Auburn players scored in double figures. Horace Spencer had 14 points and 17 rebounds. Samir Doughty scored 13, Jared Harper 12 and Malik Dunbar 10.

The 6-foot-11 Wiley dominated a team that didn't have a starter taller than 6-5. He scored six straight points after coming off the bench in the first half, making 5 of 7 shots and 8 of 10 free-throw attempts. Wiley, who collected seven rebounds, had played only 13 minutes in the last game against Washington after missing the opener with a foot injury.

Brandon Boston led the Choctaws with nine points. Marcus Lytle and Donovan Ham each had eight. Lytle had seven quick points during the brief second-half rally.

Auburn jumped ahead 25-2 over the first 10 minutes, but Mississippi College answered with eight straight points.

Boston's off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer cut it to 48-29 at halftime.

Auburn's Chuma Okeke, the reigning Southeastern Conference player of the week, didn't score in the first half. He had three points and seven rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi College: Dropped its second straight to a team from Alabama, including an 88-84 overtime defeat to Talladega.

Auburn: Has just its third 3-0 start in the last 12 years, with three straight lopsided wins. Built the big lead despite mediocre shooting, going 4 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half.

THIRD MEETING

The two teams had played twice before, but it's been awhile. Mississippi College won 59-44 in 1939 and Auburn won 88-54 in 1981.

UP NEXT

Mississippi College hosts Henderson State on Saturday.

Auburn plays Xavier on Monday in the Maui Invitational.

Associated Press
NEWS
Harper leads No. 11 Auburn to 101-58 win over South Alabama
RELATED STORY
Buffalo upsets No. 13 West Virginia in overtime 99-94
RELATED STORY
Notre Dame No. 1 in women's college basketball poll
RELATED STORY
No. 4 Baylor women open season with 100-39 win over Nicholls
RELATED STORY
Top women's college players practicing with Team USA
RELATED STORY
3 college basketball recruiting insiders convicted in NYC
RELATED STORY
This Week in U.S. Sports: Butler drama continues as MLB...
RELATED STORY
Bilas: College basketball players will one day be paid
RELATED STORY
Duke leapfrogs Kansas for No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 poll
RELATED STORY
Restocked Kansas nabs No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 preseason poll
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us