All bug fixes in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 will receive the Season 6 update on September 27, 2023, alongside a load of new gameplay elements. The developers will also include a series of bug fixes to stabilize the entire platform and improve the overall experience for both titles. These fixes are usually made to errors that hinder smooth gameplay.

The new Season 6 update will be the final patch for Warzone 2 and MW2 before Activision launches its brand new multiplayer multiplayer-shooter title Modern Warfare 3. It will also introduce a fresh battle pass for the season alongside a variety of items that can be claimed - some for free and others locked behind the premium and BlackCell paywall.

This article will highlight all the bug fixes in Season 6 for Warzone 2 and MW2.

All bug fixes for Warzone 2 Season 6

Expand Tweet

These are the major changes arriving in Warzone 2 with the Season 6 update to improve game stability, and other addressed problems.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Player who called in a Deployable Buy Station from being properly shown on the UI.

Fixed an issue related to Assimilation requests not behaving properly that were accepted after the Player initiating the request was eliminated.

Fixed an issue where Field Upgrades used on the train would sometimes become unusable.

Fixed an audio issue with Supply Boxes.

All bug fixes for MW2 Season 6

Expand Tweet

The multiplayer counterpart to Warzone 2 will also receive a few changes to improve the gaming experience for the entire player base.

Fixed an issue that could cause Faction Showdown vehicle challenges to track incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the Snoop Dogg Operator didn’t appear correctly in some Private Matches.

Fixed an issue where an ISO 45 stock could display a placeholder image when customizing Loadouts in Private Matches.

Fixed an issue where the UAV Killstreak pings enemy locations in between scans on some Multiplayer Maps.

All global bug fixes in Season 6

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the global bug fixes included in the Season 6 patch.

Fixed an issue where helicopters were taking higher damage than intended when stuck with a Shock Stick.

Fixed an issue where the Player could be teleported outside of the Heavy Chopper while it was moving in rare circumstances.

Fixed an issue allowing Dirt Bike collision with water not to function as intended.

Fixed an issue causing some Operators to clip when in the MRAP.

Fixed an issue where menu titles can appear incorrectly when using the quick menu.

Fixed an issue affecting the appearance of the 9mm Daemon when previewing the weapon.

Fixed an issue where spending multiple Battle Pass tokens in a row could cause the Player to receive an error message.

Fixed an issue where camera position was inconsistent when viewing weapons and Blueprints in the Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue causing the 9mm Daemon unlock requirements to function incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the Calling Card and Emblem reward images for Polyatomic and Orion Masteries were swapped on the Carrack .300.

Fixed an issue preventing the ‘Report Player’ function from working correctly from the in-game Scoreboard.

Fixed an issue preventing vehicle skin changes from displaying correctly when equipping a new skin.

Fixed an exploit that allowed Weapon Blueprint duplication.

Fixed an issue preventing players from navigating the Play Again options using the left thumb stick on the controller.

Fixed an issue where some Bonus Challenges were not rewarding XP correctly upon completion.

Fixed an issue where an Operator’s image can be greyed out after selecting them.

Fixed an issue where the Manage Files menu could kick the Player back to the main menu.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Refresh Rate setting would not adjust correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Drill Charge would not play a sound when a Player was stuck.

Fixed an issue where some sounds would unintentionally delay over distance.

Fixed an issue where music was fading out unintentionally between Gunfight rounds.

Fixed an issue where War Tracks were not mixing correctly according to UI settings.

Fixed an issue where the detach sound wouldn’t play when exiting an ascender.

Fixed an issue where AI Gun Screens would not function correctly on secondary weapons.

It is an exciting new update that will change the scenario of both Warzone 2 and MW2 as the developers set the mood for The Haunting event to commence later in October 2023. Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty Twitter (X) page for new announcements about the upcoming patch.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates around Warzone 2 and MW2.