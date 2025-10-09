All daily login rewards in Warzone and Black Ops 6 The Haunting event

The Haunting event in Warzone and Black Ops 6 has brought a lot of new gameplay content to the game. This includes new cosmetics, game modes, and even map makeovers to fit the Halloween theme. Fans can claim a list of rewards by simply logging into the game. Moreover, the game features fresh challenges that you can choose to complete and earn additional rewards.

This article will highlight all daily login rewards features in Warzone and Black Ops 6 The Haunting event.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What are the daily login rewards in Warzone and Black Ops 6 The Haunting event

Here is a list of all the daily login rewards that you can claim in Warzone and Black Ops 6 The Haunting event:

Double XP Token (Day 1)

(Day 1) Tropical Undead Emblem (Day 2)

Emblem (Day 2) Double Weapon XP Token (Day 3)

(Day 3) Catty Witch Sticker (Day 4)

(Day 4) Double XP Token (Day 5)

(Day 5) Fridge Drawing Calling Card (Day 6)

Calling (Day 6) Rave in Us Assault Rifle Blueprint (Day 7)

Assault Rifle Blueprint (Day 7) 7 Battle Pass Tokens (one token per daily login)

Daily login rewards for The Haunting in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Activision)

These are rewards that you can freely claim during The Haunting event in Warzone and Black Ops 6. All you need to do is log in to the game on 7 separate days to receive the daily in-game items. This is a simple task that you can perform to secure all of the items from the time-limited event. It is important to note that the daily login rewards will expire and become unavailable for claim toward the end of The Haunting.

Fans can also choose to participate in and complete various challenges for the Halloween event. By achieving the goal for each task, you can secure even more in-game items like:

X52 Resonator Special Weapon

GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster attachment

Arty Incineration Finishing Move

Blast Burn Calling Card

Cool Helm Weapon Charm

Animated Toxic Metal Weapon Camo (awarded upon completing the event)

Weapon Camo (awarded upon completing the event) Animated Toxic Metal BlackCell Weapon Camo (only for players who own the Season 6 BlackCell Pass)

The challenges are expected to be straightforward, considering the limited time that the event will be live. However, some of the items that arrive in the game during this time may only be available for purchase through the store. This would mean that specific content would not be tied to any challenges or rewards.

Fans can check out the official Call of Duty blog for more information around The Haunting in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

