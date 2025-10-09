All Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 bundles: Everything we know

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 has finally launched, introducing a range of new content along with various bundles. These bundles include cosmetic items that enhance your overall appearance with weapon blueprints, operator skins, and more. Bundles are one of the main attractions for the community, as well-designed ones often become popular quickly, where players can purchase them and stand out in lobbies.
Please note that not all bundles will be available at launch. They will gradually be added to the in-game store as the season progresses.
This article provides details on all bundles featured in Season 6, including the items they contain and the estimated prices you can expect in Warzone and Black Ops 6.
All new bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 explored
Below are the revealed bundles that will be included in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6:
- Tracer Pack: Jason Ultra Skin
- Tracer Pack: Predator: Badlands Ultra Skin
- Tracer Pack: Fallen Icon The Replacer
- Tracer Pack: Halfpipe Havoc Mastercraft
- Tracer Pack: Ghost of War II Ultra Skin
- Tracer Pack: Bonesaw Mastercraft
Tracer Pack: Jason Ultra Skin
Included items:
- “Jason” Ultra Skin
- “Tactical Jason” Ultra Operator Skin
- “Jason’s Machete” Cleaver Blueprint (Severance Death FX)
- “Jason’s Gun” ASG-89 Shotgun Blueprint (Red Tracers; Severance Death FX)
- “Lucky 13” KSV SMG Blueprint (Red Tracers; Severance Death FX)
- “Jason’s Revenge” Finishing Move
- “Head Games” Emote
- “Jason 13 Mask” Weapon Charm
- “Out for Blood” Spray
- “Jason at Every Turn” animated Emblem
- “Crystal Lake Killer” animated Calling Card
Expected price: 2400 COD Points.
Tracer Pack: Predator: Badlands Ultra Skin
Included items:
- “Dek” Ultra Skin
- “Pulse Rifle” Tanto .22 SMG Blueprint (Red Tracers; Plasmacast Obliteration Death FX)
- “Serrated Hunting Rifle” Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle Blueprint (Red Tracers; Plasmacast Obliteration Death FX)
- “Yautja Sword” Cleaver Melee Blueprint
- “Prey to None” Finishing Move
- “Yautja Bio-Mask” Weapon Charm
- “Yautja Shuriken” Emblem
- “First Hunt. Last Chance” Calling Card
- “Warrior’s Rise” Loading Screen
Expected price: 2800 COD Points.
Also read: Is Predator coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6?
Tracer Pack: Fallen Icon The Replacer
Included items:
- “Replacer Reanimated” Operator Skin
- “Squad Replacer” Operator Skin
- “Irradiated Geiger” AS VAL Assault Rifle Blueprint (Radioactive Flesh Tracers; Acidic Disintegration Death FX)
- “Radium Shot” LW3A1 Frostline Sniper Rifle Blueprint (Radioactive Flesh Tracers; Acidic Disintegration Death FX)
- “Organic Corruptor” Ladra SMG Blueprint (Radioactive Flesh Tracers; Acidic Disintegration Death FX)
- “Appetite Suppressant” Finishing Move
- “Replacement Dead” Weapon Charm
- “Canine Zombies” Sticker
- “I Hunger!” Calling Card
- “Raw Snack” Emblem
- “No Replacing This” Loading Screen
Expected price: 2800 COD Points.
Tracer Pack: Halfpipe Havoc Mastercraft
Included items:
- “Skate Rat” Skin (for Nazir)
- “Cutty” ABR A1 Assault Rifle Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint (Skate Score Tracers; Skateboard Break Death FX)
- “Drop In” PPSh-41 SMG Weapon Blueprint (Skate Score Tracers; Skateboard Break Death FX)
- “Ollie” Skateboard Blueprint
- “What the Hawk” Emote
- “Flamin’ Eye” Reticle
- “Skate Thrills” Loading Screen
- “Rocket On” animated Emblem
- “R.I.P. Board” Weapon Sticker
- “Sad Milk” Spray
Expected price: 3000 COD Points.
Also read: Warzone Season 6 patch notes
Tracer Pack: Ghost of War II Ultra Skin
Included items:
- “Mile Die” Ultra Skin
- “Unexpired” Ultra Skin
- “Ghost Above” XM4 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Ghostly Green Tracers; Air Raid Death FX)
- “Graveyard End” C9 SMG Weapon Blueprint (Ghostly Green Tracers; Air Raid Death FX)
- “Bombardment” Finishing Move
- “Ghost Shot” Reticle
- “The Last Flight” animated Emblem
- “Paint the Sky” animated Calling Card
- “Phantom Pilots” Loading Screen
Expected price: 2400 COD Points.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:
- Warzone Season 6 early patch notes: The Haunting, Zombie Royale, Casual Z, and much more
- Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT event
- How to unlock Loadouts in BO7
- BO7 beta crashing on PC error: All possible fixes
- BO7 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications explored