Warzone Season 6 patch notes: Verdansk night mode, Casual Z LTM, and more

The official Warzone Season 6 patch notes have been released. We have already received the content drop blog, but these notes provide a comprehensive overview of everything coming this season, as well as all the adjustments made to the game.This final season brings back the popular Halloween special event, The Haunting, featuring night versions of maps, new and returning modes, and more.Additionally, the update includes significant weapon balance adjustments, bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements for smoother gameplay.To learn everything included in the Warzone Season 6 patch notes, keep reading.Warzone Season 6 patch notesBelow are all the changes implemented to Warzone with the Season 6 update:MapsNewVerdansk Night VariantNighttime descends on Verdansk, shrouding the Battle Royale map in darkness. From the Dam to the Port, Operators must navigate the eerie terrain where threats can emerge from the shadows at any moment. Scouting and communication are key to your survival, so stay sharp and call the shots for a chance to make it to the end.Rebirth Island Night VariantDeploy to the infamous prison island well into the night. Fight along the shoreline ambushing enemies from the shadows or climb up the towers or Prison Block rooftop to survey the area from above. Too spooked to explore the frightening exterior? You can always head inside and try your luck by the prison cells.ModesNewCasual Z Limited-Time ModeThe undead are spreading across Verdansk and Rebirth Island, invading Battle Royale and Resurgence Casual modes. In Casual Z, Operators must fight both enemy squads and roaming zombie hordes that hunt anything still breathing. These zombies lack the powers seen in Zombie Royale but in overwhelming numbers they’re a deadly threat, especially mid-fight. As with standard Casual modes, progression is limited, and results don’t affect your stats or Resurgence Ranked eligibility.ReturningZombie Royale Limited-Time Mode (In-Season)The fan-favorite Zombie Royale returns for The Haunting, bringing new zombie abilities and map-wide features to the mode where slain Operators return as the undead. The last squad with a living Operator wins.Mimic Zombie AbilityInspired by Prop Hunt, zombies can now disguise themselves as an item within the environment. When the enemy approaches, reveal your true identity and tear them to pieces. There’s a cooldown between uses, so wait for the right moment to set the bait.EMP Blast Zombie Ability Disrupt the living and their gear with an area-of-effect attack that destroys equipment and disables vehicles and HUDs within its blast radius while additionally stunning and slowing down nearby human Operators. Launch an attack while they struggle to recover.Mutant Injection Zombie Killstreak Take your abilities to a new level with the Mutant Injection. This valuable item dropped by slain humans can be activated to temporarily transform the zombie player into a powerful adversary, its effect changing throughout the season.Portals Map-Wide Feature Traverse large distances in the blink of an eye through portals placed throughout the map. Their effect differs based on the traveler: Human Operators who enter a portal will redeploy in the air away from zombies, while undead travelers will be teleported to a random human Operator who is not part of their squad.Haunted Box Field Upgrade Found in Supply Boxes or dropped by eliminated Operators, the Haunted Box dispenses items like armor, ammo, equipment, and rare items. PlaylistFor information about upcoming Playlists, please check out the dedicated Call of Duty: Warzone Trello Board.Ranked PlayNewCareer rewardsPlacementRewardTop 5Animated EmblemTop 10WZ Ranked Play Operator SkinTop 20Loading ScreenTop 50SprayTop 100Weapon CharmTop 150SprayTop 250Weapon CamoTop 300Knife Melee BlueprintTop 300Weapon DecalRank Operator skinsRankRewardConditionGoldWZ Gold CompetitorAwarded immediately upon reaching Gold for the first time.PlatinumWZ Platinum CompetitorAwarded immediately upon reaching Platinum for the first time.DiamondWZ Diamond CompetitorAwarded immediately upon reaching Diamond for the first time.CrimsonWZ Crimson CompetitorAwarded immediately upon reaching Crimson for the first time.IridescentWZ Iridescent CompetitorAwarded immediately upon reaching Iridescent for the first time.Top 250WZ Top 250 CompetitorAwarded immediately upon reaching the Top 250 for the first time.#1 in Top 250WZ Top 250 ChampionAwarded immediately upon reaching #1 in the Top 250 for the first time.Season 01 rewardsRequirementReward1 WinUsagi - Weapon Charm25 Eliminations (Battle Royale) or 40 Eliminations (Resurgence)Gutter Tooth - Weapon Sticker100 Eliminations (Battle Royale) or 150 Eliminations (Resurgence)Of Bone And Steel - Weapon Camo250 Eliminations (Battle Royale) or 400 Eliminations (Resurgence)Outcast - Weapon BlueprintReach SilverSavage Silver - Player EmblemReach GoldSalvage Sovereign - Player EmblemThe Spoil King - Player SprayReach PlatinumPlatinum Scrounger - Player EmblemDregwalker - Player SprayReach DiamondDiamond Hunter - Player EmblemScrap Hunter - Player SprayReach CrimsonScorch Mark - Player EmblemIronclaimed - Player SprayReach IridescentRadium Circuit - Player EmblemBone Hauler - Player SprayFinish in Top 250Hoard Master 250 - Player Emblem250 - Player SprayFinish #1 in Top 250Apex Alpha - Player EmblemLoot &amp; EconomyAdjustmentsGround LootThe new Merrick 556 Assault Rifle and Dresden 9MM Submachine Gun have been added to ground loot and Supply Boxes.All ground loot weapon builds have been updated, and most instances of attachment RNG have been removed to ensure a more consistent and reliable looting experience.Most placed weapons and weapon builds have been updated to align with the current ground loot pool.Buy StationsAdjustments» Verdansk «Buy StationsBuy Station spawn locations have been re-randomized across the map to create more dynamic combat scenarios and rotation opportunities.New Buy Station locations are as follows:ContractsAdjustments» Plunder «Search &amp; DestroyCompleting the contract now awards $20,000 Cash to each squad member.Removed the incorrect "1 Discount Item" callout from the contract description, as this reward was never granted in Plunder.We've fixed an issue where the Search &amp; Destroy contract in Plunder was granting incorrect or missing rewards. This contract has been updated to provide the correct rewards.EquipmentAdjustmentsThrowing KnifeBase damage increased from 175 to 250.Headshots now deal 500 damage.Neck and upper-chest hits now deal 275 damage.Smoke GrenadeMaximum carry amount reduced from 2 to 1.ThermobaricDetonation time reduced from 1.75s to 1s.Inner explosive damage increased from 220 to 280.Outer explosive damage increased from 55 to 175.WeaponsNew WeaponsDresden 9mm Submachine GunFull-auto submachine gun. Very high damage and manageable recoil. Short range and slower rate of fire.Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 3Merrick 556 Assault RifleFull-auto assault rifle. Excellent range and highly rewards headshots. Configurable into a high-power semi-auto via barrel attachment.Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 6Chainsaw Melee (In-Season)Cut foes down to size with the Chainsaw, the perfect armament for the nightmarish battles ahead. This contract has been updated to provide the correct rewards.EquipmentAdjustmentsThrowing KnifeBase damage increased from 175 to 250.Headshots now deal 500 damage.Neck and upper-chest hits now deal 275 damage.Smoke GrenadeMaximum carry amount reduced from 2 to 1.ThermobaricDetonation time reduced from 1.75s to 1s.Inner explosive damage increased from 220 to 280.Outer explosive damage increased from 55 to 175.WeaponsNew WeaponsDresden 9mm Submachine GunFull-auto submachine gun. Very high damage and manageable recoil. Short range and slower rate of fire.Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 3Merrick 556 Assault RifleFull-auto assault rifle. Excellent range and highly rewards headshots. Configurable into a high-power semi-auto via barrel attachment.Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 6Chainsaw Melee (In-Season)Cut foes down to size with the Chainsaw, the perfect armament for the nightmarish battles ahead. Rev the engine and prepare to swing using the heavy attack or go wild with a combination of slash and overhead attacks.Unlock via the Chucky Event PassX52 Resonator Special Weapon (In-Season)Full-auto anomaly. Extreme rate of fire and range, but with high recoil.Transform the weapon by adding one of three unique Shard attachments in the guise of crystals, each resulting in a different style of attack. Rev the engine and prepare to swing using the heavy attack or go wild with a combination of slash and overhead attacks.Unlock via the Chucky Event PassX52 Resonator Special Weapon (In-Season)Full-auto anomaly. Extreme rate of fire and range, but with high recoil.Transform the weapon by adding one of three unique Shard attachments in the guise of crystals, each resulting in a different style of attack. Equip the Orbed Eruption Shard for a versatile multi-shot, the Spiked Barrage Shard for a slow but lethal 7-round burst, or the Stone Escalation Shard for a powerful charge shot.Unlock via the Echoes of the Dead eventNew AttachmentsGPR91 Double-Barrel ConversionAdds a second barrel to the GPR 91, allowing the weapon to fire two bullets at once, but at a slightly reduced rate of fire and with higher recoil.Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 7GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster (In-Season)Harnesses the energy of escaping propellant gases to improve bullet velocity and increase the rate of fire over time, but at the expense of recoil.Unlock via the Echoes of the Dead eventDefault LoadoutsEnforcerMerrick 556 replaces the Kilo 141InfiltratorDresden 9mm replaces the SaugGulag LoadoutsLC-10 replaces the Jackal PDWLadra replaces the KSVBug fixesFixed an issue causing certain Ranked reward Camos to display an unlock string in the Customization tab.Fixed an issue where the Search &amp; Destroy Contract in Plunder could grant incorrect or missing rewards.Fixed an issue allowing players to deal damage to teammates in matches of Warzone.Fixed an issue where assets from Emotes could appear inconsistently in the Winner's Circle.Fixed an issue that could cause players to crash after finishing a match.Fixed an issue causing the cape on Doc's Cardinal and Cardinal BlackCell Skins to behave incorrectly during the Exfil animations.Fixed an issue where the wrong title's weapons could appear when changing weapon categories while scrolling in the Front End.Fixed an issue causing player emblems, Calling Cards, and levels to display incorrectly upon elimination.Fixed an issue where a player could complete the bonus Daily Challenge after finishing only two standard Daily Challenges.Fixed an issue causing inflated squad and player counts early in BR Casual Quads matches due to bot behavior.Fixed an issue where a player's primary weapon was not automatically equipped after acquiring a Loadout in BR Quads.Fixed an issue preventing some legacy Camos from being applied to legacy weapons.Fixed an issue preventing MWIII Weapon Prestige Camos from applying correctly in-game when the Camo Validation flag was active.