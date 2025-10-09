Warzone Season 6 patch notes: Verdansk night mode, Casual Z LTM, and more

  • home icon
By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 09, 2025 03:59 GMT
Warzone Season 6 patch notes (Image via Activision)
The official Warzone Season 6 patch notes have been released. We have already received the content drop blog, but these notes provide a comprehensive overview of everything coming this season, as well as all the adjustments made to the game.

This final season brings back the popular Halloween special event, The Haunting, featuring night versions of maps, new and returning modes, and more.

Additionally, the update includes significant weapon balance adjustments, bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements for smoother gameplay.

To learn everything included in the Warzone Season 6 patch notes, keep reading.

Warzone Season 6 patch notes

Below are all the changes implemented to Warzone with the Season 6 update:

Maps

New

Verdansk Night Variant

Nighttime descends on Verdansk, shrouding the Battle Royale map in darkness. From the Dam to the Port, Operators must navigate the eerie terrain where threats can emerge from the shadows at any moment. Scouting and communication are key to your survival, so stay sharp and call the shots for a chance to make it to the end.

Rebirth Island Night Variant

Deploy to the infamous prison island well into the night. Fight along the shoreline ambushing enemies from the shadows or climb up the towers or Prison Block rooftop to survey the area from above. Too spooked to explore the frightening exterior? You can always head inside and try your luck by the prison cells.

Modes

New

Casual Z Limited-Time Mode

The undead are spreading across Verdansk and Rebirth Island, invading Battle Royale and Resurgence Casual modes. In Casual Z, Operators must fight both enemy squads and roaming zombie hordes that hunt anything still breathing. These zombies lack the powers seen in Zombie Royale but in overwhelming numbers they’re a deadly threat, especially mid-fight. As with standard Casual modes, progression is limited, and results don’t affect your stats or Resurgence Ranked eligibility.

Returning

Zombie Royale Limited-Time Mode (In-Season)

The fan-favorite Zombie Royale returns for The Haunting, bringing new zombie abilities and map-wide features to the mode where slain Operators return as the undead. The last squad with a living Operator wins.

  • Mimic Zombie Ability
  • Inspired by Prop Hunt, zombies can now disguise themselves as an item within the environment. When the enemy approaches, reveal your true identity and tear them to pieces. There’s a cooldown between uses, so wait for the right moment to set the bait.
  • EMP Blast Zombie Ability
  • Disrupt the living and their gear with an area-of-effect attack that destroys equipment and disables vehicles and HUDs within its blast radius while additionally stunning and slowing down nearby human Operators. Launch an attack while they struggle to recover.
  • Mutant Injection Zombie Killstreak
  • Take your abilities to a new level with the Mutant Injection. This valuable item dropped by slain humans can be activated to temporarily transform the zombie player into a powerful adversary, its effect changing throughout the season.
  • Portals Map-Wide Feature
  • Traverse large distances in the blink of an eye through portals placed throughout the map. Their effect differs based on the traveler: Human Operators who enter a portal will redeploy in the air away from zombies, while undead travelers will be teleported to a random human Operator who is not part of their squad.
  • Haunted Box Field Upgrade
  • Found in Supply Boxes or dropped by eliminated Operators, the Haunted Box dispenses items like armor, ammo, equipment, and rare items. Be on guard when using this item, as you never know when the goods will come along with a scare for good measure.
Playlist

For information about upcoming Playlists, please check out the dedicated Call of Duty: Warzone Trello Board.

Ranked Play

New

Career rewards

PlacementReward
Top 5Animated Emblem
Top 10WZ Ranked Play Operator Skin
Top 20Loading Screen
Top 50Spray
Top 100Weapon Charm
Top 150Spray
Top 250Weapon Camo
Top 300Knife Melee Blueprint
Top 300Weapon Decal
Rank Operator skins

RankRewardCondition
GoldWZ Gold CompetitorAwarded immediately upon reaching Gold for the first time.
PlatinumWZ Platinum CompetitorAwarded immediately upon reaching Platinum for the first time.
DiamondWZ Diamond CompetitorAwarded immediately upon reaching Diamond for the first time.
CrimsonWZ Crimson CompetitorAwarded immediately upon reaching Crimson for the first time.
IridescentWZ Iridescent CompetitorAwarded immediately upon reaching Iridescent for the first time.
Top 250WZ Top 250 CompetitorAwarded immediately upon reaching the Top 250 for the first time.
#1 in Top 250WZ Top 250 ChampionAwarded immediately upon reaching #1 in the Top 250 for the first time.
Season 01 rewards

RequirementReward
1 WinUsagi - Weapon Charm
25 Eliminations (Battle Royale) or 40 Eliminations (Resurgence)Gutter Tooth - Weapon Sticker
100 Eliminations (Battle Royale) or 150 Eliminations (Resurgence)Of Bone And Steel - Weapon Camo
250 Eliminations (Battle Royale) or 400 Eliminations (Resurgence)Outcast - Weapon Blueprint
Reach SilverSavage Silver - Player Emblem
Reach GoldSalvage Sovereign - Player Emblem
The Spoil King - Player Spray
Reach PlatinumPlatinum Scrounger - Player Emblem
Dregwalker - Player Spray
Reach DiamondDiamond Hunter - Player Emblem
Scrap Hunter - Player Spray
Reach CrimsonScorch Mark - Player Emblem
Ironclaimed - Player Spray
Reach IridescentRadium Circuit - Player Emblem
Bone Hauler - Player Spray
Finish in Top 250Hoard Master 250 - Player Emblem
250 - Player Spray
Finish #1 in Top 250Apex Alpha - Player Emblem
Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Loot & Economy

Adjustments

  • Ground Loot
  • The new Merrick 556 Assault Rifle and Dresden 9MM Submachine Gun have been added to ground loot and Supply Boxes.
  • All ground loot weapon builds have been updated, and most instances of attachment RNG have been removed to ensure a more consistent and reliable looting experience.
  • Most placed weapons and weapon builds have been updated to align with the current ground loot pool.
Buy Stations

Adjustments

» Verdansk «

  • Buy Stations
  • Buy Station spawn locations have been re-randomized across the map to create more dynamic combat scenarios and rotation opportunities.
  • New Buy Station locations are as follows:

Contracts

Adjustments

» Plunder «

  • Search & Destroy
  • Completing the contract now awards $20,000 Cash to each squad member.
  • Removed the incorrect “1 Discount Item” callout from the contract description, as this reward was never granted in Plunder.
We’ve fixed an issue where the Search & Destroy contract in Plunder was granting incorrect or missing rewards. This contract has been updated to provide the correct rewards.
Equipment

Adjustments

Throwing Knife

  • Base damage increased from 175 to 250.
  • Headshots now deal 500 damage.
  • Neck and upper-chest hits now deal 275 damage.

Smoke Grenade

  • Maximum carry amount reduced from 2 to 1.

Thermobaric

  • Detonation time reduced from 1.75s to 1s.
  • Inner explosive damage increased from 220 to 280.
  • Outer explosive damage increased from 55 to 175.

Weapons

New Weapons

Dresden 9mm Submachine Gun

  • Full-auto submachine gun. Very high damage and manageable recoil. Short range and slower rate of fire.
  • Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 3
Merrick 556 Assault Rifle

  • Full-auto assault rifle. Excellent range and highly rewards headshots. Configurable into a high-power semi-auto via barrel attachment.
  • Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 6

Chainsaw Melee (In-Season)

  • Cut foes down to size with the Chainsaw, the perfect armament for the nightmarish battles ahead. Rev the engine and prepare to swing using the heavy attack or go wild with a combination of slash and overhead attacks.
  • Unlock via the Chucky Event Pass
X52 Resonator Special Weapon (In-Season)

  • Full-auto anomaly. Extreme rate of fire and range, but with high recoil.
  • Transform the weapon by adding one of three unique Shard attachments in the guise of crystals, each resulting in a different style of attack. Equip the Orbed Eruption Shard for a versatile multi-shot, the Spiked Barrage Shard for a slow but lethal 7-round burst, or the Stone Escalation Shard for a powerful charge shot.
  • Unlock via the Echoes of the Dead event
New Attachments

  • GPR91 Double-Barrel Conversion
  • Adds a second barrel to the GPR 91, allowing the weapon to fire two bullets at once, but at a slightly reduced rate of fire and with higher recoil.
  • Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 7
  • GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster (In-Season)
  • Harnesses the energy of escaping propellant gases to improve bullet velocity and increase the rate of fire over time, but at the expense of recoil.
  • Unlock via the Echoes of the Dead event
Default Loadouts

  • Enforcer
  • Merrick 556 replaces the Kilo 141
  • Infiltrator
  • Dresden 9mm replaces the Saug

Gulag Loadouts

  • LC-10 replaces the Jackal PDW
  • Ladra replaces the KSV

Also read: Is Predator coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6?

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue causing certain Ranked reward Camos to display an unlock string in the Customization tab.
  • Fixed an issue where the Search & Destroy Contract in Plunder could grant incorrect or missing rewards.
  • Fixed an issue allowing players to deal damage to teammates in matches of Warzone.
  • Fixed an issue where assets from Emotes could appear inconsistently in the Winner’s Circle.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause players to crash after finishing a match.
  • Fixed an issue causing the cape on Doc’s Cardinal and Cardinal BlackCell Skins to behave incorrectly during the Exfil animations.
  • Fixed an issue where the wrong title’s weapons could appear when changing weapon categories while scrolling in the Front End.
  • Fixed an issue causing player emblems, Calling Cards, and levels to display incorrectly upon elimination.
  • Fixed an issue where a player could complete the bonus Daily Challenge after finishing only two standard Daily Challenges.
  • Fixed an issue causing inflated squad and player counts early in BR Casual Quads matches due to bot behavior.
  • Fixed an issue where a player’s primary weapon was not automatically equipped after acquiring a Loadout in BR Quads.
  • Fixed an issue preventing some legacy Camos from being applied to legacy weapons.
  • Fixed an issue preventing MWIII Weapon Prestige Camos from applying correctly in-game when the Camo Validation flag was active.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

