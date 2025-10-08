Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 is just a few hours away, launching on October 9, 2025, at 9 am PT. This marks the final season in the game’s life cycle, with the brand-new Black Ops 7 title set to release afterward on November 14, 2025. Season 6 will bring plenty of new content, featuring the returning Halloween event, The Haunting, along with new maps, weapons, modes, and more.This article provides a live release countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6, helping you stay updated and jump into the game as soon as the update goes live.Countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 updateAs mentioned earlier, Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 will be released on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 9 am PT.Below is a countdown you can check to keep track of the remaining time until the update goes live:Also read: Warzone Season 6 early patch notes: The Haunting, Zombie Royale, Casual Z, and much moreWarzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 release date and time for all regionsThe update will go live simultaneously worldwide. To find out when it will be available in your region, check the list below for all the release dates and times for Season 6 across different time zones:Time zonesDate and timePacific Standard Time (PST)October 9, 2025, at 9 AMMountain Standard Time (MST)October 9, 2025,at 10 AMCentral Standard Time (CST)October 9, 2025,at 11 AMEastern Standard Time (EST)October 9, 2025,at 12 PMGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 9, 2025,at 4 PMCentral European Summer Time (CEST)October 9, 2025,at 6 PMEastern European Summer Time (EEST)October 9, 2025,at 7 PMMoscow Standard Time (MSK)October 9, 2025,at 7 PMIndian Standard Time (IST)October 9, 2025,at 9:30 PMChina Standard Time (CST)October 10, 2025,at 12 AMJapan Standard Time (JST)October 10, 2025,at 1 AMAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)October 10, 2025,at 2 AMAlso read: Black Ops 6 free trial (Campaign, Zombies, Multiplayer): Start date, end date, and moreWarzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 content overviewGeneral content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)New weaponsDresden 9mm SMG (Launch)Merrick 556 Assault rifle (Launch)Chainsaw melee weapon (In-Season)X52 Resonator special weapon (In-Season)New attachmentGPR91 Double-Barrel Conversion (Launch)GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster (In-Season)New eventsThe Haunting Daily Login (Starting at launch)Echoes of the Dead (In-Season)Chucky Event Pass (In-Season)Tapes of Terror (In-Season)MultiplayerNew mapGravity (Launch)Rig (Launch)Mothball (Launch)Boo-Town (Launch)New LTMSlasher Deathmatch (Launch)ZombiesNew LTMHaunted Havoc (Launch)New GobbleGumJacked Lanterns (Whimsical GobbleGum)Leaderboard eventsDeath PitExtinction ProtocolWarzoneHaunting map variantsVerdansk (Night Variant) (Launch)Rebirth Island (Night Variant) (Launch)New and returning modesZombie Royale (In-Season)Casual Z (Launch)For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT eventIs The Haunting of Verdansk coming back in Warzone?BO7 beta crashing on PC error: All possible fixesBO7 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications exploredCall of Duty has banned 97% of cheaters in Black Ops 7. Is Ricochet finally working?BO7 &quot;You do not have access to this version&quot; error: All possible fixes