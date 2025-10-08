  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 08, 2025 16:57 GMT
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 will be here soon (Image via Activision)
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 will be here soon (Image via Activision)

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 is just a few hours away, launching on October 9, 2025, at 9 am PT. This marks the final season in the game’s life cycle, with the brand-new Black Ops 7 title set to release afterward on November 14, 2025. Season 6 will bring plenty of new content, featuring the returning Halloween event, The Haunting, along with new maps, weapons, modes, and more.

Ad

This article provides a live release countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6, helping you stay updated and jump into the game as soon as the update goes live.

Countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 update

As mentioned earlier, Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 will be released on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 9 am PT.

Below is a countdown you can check to keep track of the remaining time until the update goes live:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Also read: Warzone Season 6 early patch notes: The Haunting, Zombie Royale, Casual Z, and much more

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 release date and time for all regions

The update will go live simultaneously worldwide. To find out when it will be available in your region, check the list below for all the release dates and times for Season 6 across different time zones:

Ad

Time zones

Date and time

Pacific Standard Time (PST)

October 9, 2025, at 9 AM

Mountain Standard Time (MST)

October 9, 2025,at 10 AM

Central Standard Time (CST)

October 9, 2025,at 11 AM

Eastern Standard Time (EST)

October 9, 2025,at 12 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)

October 9, 2025,at 4 PM

Central European Summer Time (CEST)

October 9, 2025,at 6 PM

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)

October 9, 2025,at 7 PM

Moscow Standard Time (MSK)

October 9, 2025,at 7 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST)

October 9, 2025,at 9:30 PM

China Standard Time (CST)

October 10, 2025,at 12 AM

Japan Standard Time (JST)

October 10, 2025,at 1 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

October 10, 2025,at 2 AM

Ad

Also read: Black Ops 6 free trial (Campaign, Zombies, Multiplayer): Start date, end date, and more

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 content overview

Ad

General content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)

New weapons

  • Dresden 9mm SMG (Launch)
  • Merrick 556 Assault rifle (Launch)
  • Chainsaw melee weapon (In-Season)
  • X52 Resonator special weapon (In-Season)

New attachment

  • GPR91 Double-Barrel Conversion (Launch)
  • GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster (In-Season)

New events

  • The Haunting Daily Login (Starting at launch)
  • Echoes of the Dead (In-Season)
  • Chucky Event Pass (In-Season)
  • Tapes of Terror (In-Season)

Multiplayer

New map

  • Gravity (Launch)
  • Rig (Launch)
  • Mothball (Launch)
  • Boo-Town (Launch)

New LTM

Ad
  • Slasher Deathmatch (Launch)

Zombies

New LTM

  • Haunted Havoc (Launch)

New GobbleGum

  • Jacked Lanterns (Whimsical GobbleGum)

Leaderboard events

  • Death Pit
  • Extinction Protocol

Warzone

Haunting map variants

  • Verdansk (Night Variant) (Launch)
  • Rebirth Island (Night Variant) (Launch)

New and returning modes

  • Zombie Royale (In-Season)
  • Casual Z (Launch)

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications