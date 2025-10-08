Black Ops 6 free trial (Campaign, Zombies, Multiplayer): Start date, end date, and more

Call of Duty developers have announced a week-long Black Ops 6 free trial, which will include access to all three of its modes: campaign, zombies, and multiplayer. This announcement was made in the Season 6 content blog, and it states that new players will have access to the entirety of the title during this free access period.

If you are someone who is not a regular COD player but wants to buy the upcoming Black Ops 7, then this Black Ops 6 free trial will be the perfect opportunity for you to get a taste of the game.

This article will list the start and end times of this Black Ops 6 free trial, alongside what you can expect from the game during this free week.

Black Ops 6 free trial start time across all regions

This week-long free trial of Black Ops 7 will start on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 9 AM PT. Here are the start dates and times across all regions:

Time Zones Black Ops 6 free trial start time PacificTime (PT) October 9, 2025, at 9 am Central Time (CT) October 9, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET) October 9, 2025, at 12 pm Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) October 9, 2025, at 4 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/BST) October 9, 2025, at 5 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) October 9, 2025, at 6 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) October 9, 2025, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) October 9, 2025, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) October 9, 2025, at 9.30 pm China Standard Time (CST) October 10, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST) October 10, 2025, at 1 am Australia Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) October 10, 2025, at 3 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) October 10, 2025, at 5 am

Black Ops 6 free trial end time across all regions

The latest free trial period of Black Ops 6 will end on October 16, 2025, at 10 AM PT. These are the end dates and times across all regions:

Time Zones Black Ops 6 free trial end time PacificTime (PT) October 16, 2025, at 10 am Central Time (CT) October 16, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET) October 16, 2025, at 1 pm Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) October 16, 2025, at 5 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/BST) October 16, 2025, at 6 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) October 16, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) October 16, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) October 16, 2025, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) October 16, 2025, at 10.30 pm China Standard Time (CST) October 17, 2025, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST) October 17, 2025, at 2 am Australia Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) October 17, 2025, at 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) October 17, 2025, at 6 am

What to expect from Black Ops 6 free trial?

As mentioned above, this free trial will give you access to all the in-game elements of Black Ops 6. Not only will you be able to play the full campaign mode, you will also get complete access to multiplayer and zombies and all their contents.

Black Ops 6 will get a week-long free trial in Season 6 (Image via Activision)

For the multiplayer mode in particular, you will be able to play on 40-plus maps, enjoying the Halloween content that season 6 has to offer. Plus, if you get 50 wins in the standard playlist within the week, you will also get access to the Ranked mode and get a taste of semi-competitive Call of Duty gameplay.

The Zombies mode will also give you access to all six of the available maps and Directed Mode. And you can also participate in the Haunted Havoc Zombies limited-time Halloween event.

That covers all we have for the week-long Black Ops 6 free trial period. Download the game from the respective console store, or if you are on PC, download Black Ops 6 from either Steam or Battle.net. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty news and guides.

