How to get Salvage easily in Black Ops 7 Zombies

Salvage is an important currency in Black Ops 7 Zombies. The more Salvage you accumulate, the more it helps you progress through the rounds. You might wonder why Salvage is so crucial. It is required to upgrade the rarity of your weapons, which is key to dealing higher damage as zombies become deadlier in later rounds. Additionally, Salvage can be used to purchase items from the crafting table.

In this guide, we will explain how to obtain Salvage in Black Ops 7 Zombies, share tactics to collect it efficiently, and highlight a method to acquire a large amount of Salvage using a glitch.

How to acquire Salvage easily in Black Ops 7 Zombies

Acquiring Salvage in Black Ops 7 Zombies is straightforward. Zombies can drop Salvage randomly, so not every kill will yield it. Salvage drops appear green, and each pickup is worth 50. This is the most basic way to collect Salvage.

Salvage dropped by eliminated zombies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

However, in the Vandorn Farm map’s Survival Mode, there is a more efficient method to obtain Salvage and even powerful wonder weapons, such as the Raygun. This involves the new Trash Bin feature, where you feed the Trash Bin with a weapon in exchange for Salvage. The higher the weapon’s rarity, the more Salvage you receive. For example, feeding a legendary weapon gives two Epic Salvage items, each worth 500, totaling 1000.

To farm Salvage easily, you can also use the new Saw Blade Trap, which requires 1000 Essence to activate. It can eliminate almost an entire wave of zombies, so you to collect Salvage without engaging in combat; the trap does the work for you.

Currently, a glitch allows players to gather massive amounts of Salvage using the Trash Bin. Normally, feeding weapons takes away the weapon, but this glitch lets you feed a weapon without consuming it while still gaining Salvage. To perform this glitch, you need a weapon with two fire modes, where one mode is single-fire.

Approach the Trash Bin, melee it, switch to single-fire mode, and feed the weapon. The weapon will not be consumed, and you can feed it three times per round. By upgrading your weapon to legendary and repeating this process, you can accumulate an enormous amount of Salvage. Be sure to switch to single-fire mode before feeding, or the weapon will be consumed, and you’ll need to purchase weapons from the Wall Buy.

