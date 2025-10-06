  • home icon
  • Call of Duty has banned 97% of cheaters in Black Ops 7, is Ricochet finally working?

Call of Duty has banned 97% of cheaters in Black Ops 7, is Ricochet finally working?

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 06, 2025 18:16 GMT
Exploring the Black Ops 7 Ricochet update shared by Call of Duty (Image via Activision)
Exploring the Black Ops 7 Ricochet update shared by Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty has officially revealed a major Ricochet update, announcing that 97% of cheaters in Black Ops 7 were banned within the first two days of the early access beta. This marks a significant milestone, as the upgraded Ricochet protection has left cheaters with nothing but bans. The system is helping Call of Duty maintain its integrity, so that legit players can enjoy their game without worrying about unfair play.

This article will further discuss the updates shared by Ricochet and analyze whether the system is finally living up to expectations. Additionally, we will examine if Black Ops 7 can remain free from hackers.

Ricochet has caught cheaters in Black Ops 7 faster than ever

With the recent announcement, Call of Duty revealed that the new anti-cheat measures, TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot, have created a powerful layer of protection that is difficult for hackers to breach. Even in some rare cases where cheaters managed to penetrate, they were caught within minutes. These upgrades have eliminated a large number of cheating attempts.

According to the data shared by Call of Duty, during the first two days of the Black Ops 7 early access beta:

  • 97% of cheaters were stopped within 30 minutes of their first sign-in.
  • Fewer than 1% of cheating attempts reached a match, and those who did were removed within minutes.

Call of Duty also mentioned that major cheat providers, due to the strengthened security systems, have labeled their tools as “unusable” or “detected.” Additionally, many illegal businesses and cheat developers are shutting down. Reports also revealed that since the launch of Black Ops 6, more than 40 cheat developers and resellers have reportedly closed down.

These measures have proven effective at detecting and banning cheaters, but Call of Duty has further urged players to continue reporting suspicious behavior. Player reports remain a vital part of refining the detection models and improving Ricochet’s accuracy over time.

Now, the question arises: Is Ricochet finally working?

The answer isn’t an absolute yes just yet. There have still been reports on social media of hackers appearing in lobbies, but they may have been banned. Since this is only the beta phase, more fine-tuned layers of protection are expected to roll out with the official launch.

There’s a strong chance that Black Ops 7 may be one of the cleanest Call of Duty titles, with a significantly lower number of hackers. However, completely eliminating cheaters may take time, but with these hardware-level defenses in place, players can look forward to fairer matches and a much more enjoyable gameplay experience.

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

