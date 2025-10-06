Call of Duty has banned 97% of cheaters in Black Ops 7, is Ricochet finally working?

Call of Duty has officially revealed a major Ricochet update, announcing that 97% of cheaters in Black Ops 7 were banned within the first two days of the early access beta. This marks a significant milestone, as the upgraded Ricochet protection has left cheaters with nothing but bans. The system is helping Call of Duty maintain its integrity, so that legit players can enjoy their game without worrying about unfair play.This article will further discuss the updates shared by Ricochet and analyze whether the system is finally living up to expectations. Additionally, we will examine if Black Ops 7 can remain free from hackers.Ricochet has caught cheaters in Black Ops 7 faster than everWith the recent announcement, Call of Duty revealed that the new anti-cheat measures, TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot, have created a powerful layer of protection that is difficult for hackers to breach. Even in some rare cases where cheaters managed to penetrate, they were caught within minutes. These upgrades have eliminated a large number of cheating attempts.According to the data shared by Call of Duty, during the first two days of the Black Ops 7 early access beta:97% of cheaters were stopped within 30 minutes of their first sign-in.Fewer than 1% of cheating attempts reached a match, and those who did were removed within minutes.Call of Duty also mentioned that major cheat providers, due to the strengthened security systems, have labeled their tools as “unusable” or “detected.” Additionally, many illegal businesses and cheat developers are shutting down. Reports also revealed that since the launch of Black Ops 6, more than 40 cheat developers and resellers have reportedly closed down.These measures have proven effective at detecting and banning cheaters, but Call of Duty has further urged players to continue reporting suspicious behavior. Player reports remain a vital part of refining the detection models and improving Ricochet’s accuracy over time.Now, the question arises: Is Ricochet finally working? The answer isn’t an absolute yes just yet. There have still been reports on social media of hackers appearing in lobbies, but they may have been banned. Since this is only the beta phase, more fine-tuned layers of protection are expected to roll out with the official launch.There’s a strong chance that Black Ops 7 may be one of the cleanest Call of Duty titles, with a significantly lower number of hackers. However, completely eliminating cheaters may take time, but with these hardware-level defenses in place, players can look forward to fairer matches and a much more enjoyable gameplay experience.Also read: All Black Ops 7 beta Dark Ops challenges and rewardsFor the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:BO7 beta guide: How to enable TPM 2.0How to unlock Loadouts in BO7BO7 beta crashing on PC error: All possible fixesBO7 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications exploredBest M8A1 loadout in Black Ops 7BO7 &quot;You do not have access to this version&quot; error: All possible fixes