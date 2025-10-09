How to play Slasher Deathmatch LTM in Black Ops 6

Slasher Deathmatch LTM in Black Ops 6 is a new game mode that is coming to Activision’s multiplayer shooter title. It is a special playlist that is going to be exclusively available as a part of The Haunting update for the game. The objective of the mode is quite straightforward, with one team having to overpower the opponents in a round-based match. This new game mode also comes with a few fun tricks to help out the Slashers in every round.This article will highlight how you can play Slasher Deathmatch LTM in Black Ops 6.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Black Ops 6 Slasher Deathmatch LTM: Everything you need to knowThe Slasher Deathmatch LTM in Black Ops 6 will be available to all players in the multiplayer playlist after the update goes live. You only need to download and install the new The Haunting update on your device to be able to access the mode. Once the patch is installed, you can boot up the game and browse to the Slasher Deathmatch LTM tile and queue for a new horror-filled experience. As long as you own a copy of the multiplayer title, you can participate in The Haunting playlists.Here is a quick overview of the details around Slasher Deathmatch LTM in Black Ops 6:Jason (Slasher)Rage Mode (Scorestreak): Jason can activate this ability to gain temporary invulnerability against stuns, alongside being undetectable by enemies from a distance. This ability lasts 5 seconds, with the countdown pausing during a survivor chase.Teleport (Field Upgrade): Fans can use this equipment to teleport near a random survivor.Stalking (Passive): Jason’s speed increases when reaching closer to survivors.Weapons: The character can use a Machete for close-range slashing, and a Combat Axe to hit distant marks.Also read: Black Ops 6 Season 6 patch notes details exploredChucky (Slasher)Extra Lives: Chucky can be eliminated and come back to life a maximum of 6 times.Speed (Passive): The character can move faster than all survivors to make up for the lack of abilities.Weapons: This slasher comes equipped with a Combat Knife for the primary slot, and a Combat Axe for taking ranged fights.SurvivorsAll survivors in the lobby will have access to a Shock Charge and a Molotov at the start of every round. These items will regenerate over time. The cooldown of these items is greatly reduced for the final survivor.Read more: Black Ops 6 free trial (Campaign, Zombies, Multiplayer)Match FormatThe Slasher Deathmatch LTM in Black Ops 6 will be hosted over a total of 4 rounds.Every round, two new Slashers will be selected randomly to provide each player with the opportunity to become the Slasher.The lobby will hold a maximum of 8 players for every match, including 2 Slashers.All survivors will automatically Scream every 30 seconds to reveal their location to the Slashers.The pair of Slashers wins if they can eliminate all survivors before the timer runs out. Similarly, the survivors' team wins if the Slashers are killed or any of the survivors make it till the end of the round timer.Fans can check out the official Call of Duty blog for more information about the upcoming patch. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Warzone Season 6 patch notes: Verdansk night mode, Casual Z LTM, and moreIs Predator coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6?Is The Haunting of Verdansk coming back in Warzone?Call of Duty has banned 97% of cheaters in Black Ops 7, is Ricochet finally working?