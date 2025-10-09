Black Ops 6 Season 6 patch notes: Slasher Deathmatch LTM, new maps, new Zombies LTM, and more

Black Ops 6 Season 6 patch notes have officially been released, detailing all the new additions and changes implemented in the game. As this marks the final season of the title’s life cycle, several major updates have been introduced, including four new maps, new limited-time modes, and additional weapons. The update also brings multiple quality-of-life improvements, stability fixes, and more.Read on to explore the complete patch notes for Black Ops 6 Season 6.Black Ops 6 Season 6 patch notesBelow are all the changes implemented in Black Ops 6 with the Season 6 update:New Multiplayer MapsGravity (6v6)Breach an underground testing facility for Advanced Technologies and Applications. Explore the sprawling compound and its immediate grounds, a mixture of concrete bunkers housing the Lobby and Reception areas leading to the real work of the facility: advanced combat research in the Low Gravity room.Rig (6v6)Explore an eerie truck stop at dusk on this small-sized map featuring a turned over rig that has smashed into a gas station, collapsing the roof and starting a fire dangerously close to the pumps. Fight on the streets and meet your foes head-to-head in the combo Restaurant and Shop or get above the chaos and fire down from the Garage and Motel balcony.Mothball (6v6, 2v2)Built below the Gravity testing facility, Mothball is inspired by the cognitive research facility encountered in the Black Ops 6 Campaign level “Emergence.” Prepare to face off against enemy squads around the base of the golden Statue blocking sightlines from the Entrance to the Elevator. Or if you can make it through the narrow paths unscathed, move through the Hallway and Observation wings to skip the center altogether in favor of a flanking maneuver that brings you straight to enemy team.New Multiplayer Map VariantBoo-Town (6v6)The sun sets on Nuketown as skeletons, spiders, and Jack-o’-Lanterns infiltrate the quiet cul-de-sac. Massive, animated spiders crawl on the rooftop of the Green House while skeletons infiltrate the Yellow House, including a massive skull surveying the ensuing chaos. Menacing laughter and creaking doorways add a haunted soundscape to the already chilling décor. Face your fears or risk losing it all.New Multiplayer ModesSlasher DeathmatchSlashers are on the prowl, seeking out their next victim. The Haunting amps up the screams with Slasher Deathmatch, where survivors face off against slashers inspired by some of horror’s most terrifying villains. Jason brings brute force and dread, while Chucky delivers unpredictable, blood-curdling terror.Each match lasts four rounds total. At the start of each round, two of the eight survivors are randomly chosen to take on the role of a slasher. A new pair of slashers are picked each round until all eight players have had the chance to play as one.In both versions of Slasher Deathmatch, the survivors win if both slashers are eliminated or if the remaining survivors make it to the end of the round. The slashers win if all survivors are eliminated before the clock runs out. Survivors automatically scream every 30 seconds, so they’ll have to stay on the move if they hope to make it to the end.New WeaponsDresden 9mm - SMG (Battle Pass)Full-auto submachine gun. Very high damage and manageable recoil. Short range and slower rate of fire.A familiar-looking submachine gun makes its Black Ops 6 debut in the Dresden 9mm, a reliable SMG with a steady recoil pattern that helps you stay on target while dishing out solid damage with a manageable rate of fire. The weapon’s quick reload speed minimizes downtown between magazines, offering a strong foundation for Gunsmith when combines with its impressive handling.Merrick 556 - Assault Rifle (Battle Pass)Full-auto assault rifle. Excellent range and highly rewards headshots. Configurable into a high-power semi-auto via barrel attachment.The Merrick 556 Assault Rifle is greater than the sums of its parts, a highly capable weapon that combines bite and handling with a respectable rate of fire and clean iron sights.New Weapon AttachmentsGPR91 Double-Barrel Conversion (Event Reward)Adds a second barrel to the GPR 91, allowing the weapon to fire two bullets at once, but at a slightly reduced rate of fire and with higher recoil.Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 release countdown: Start time for all regionsNew Zombies LTMHaunted HavocHaunted Havoc throws you into a relentless nightmare with lurking Mimics, treat-filled Jack-o’-Lanterns, and the chaos of a forced Rampage Inducer, making zombies faster and more aggressive right from the start. The undead are getting into the Halloween spirit, too, donning pumpkin heads in place of their usual rotting features, their eyes glowing right up to the end as they go down in a fit of evil laughter.Jump into a Halloween-themed version of Liberty Falls, complete with spooky ambient sounds and new music cues!As a Haunting “treat,” zombie health has been reduced until Round 15 for quicker eliminations... but there’s a “trick,” too: their damage output increases much faster than in Standard Zombies. Watch your back!Complete Main Quests on each Zombies map to unlock some sweet rewards. For each Main Quest completion, you’ll earn a pack of 5 unique GobbleGums, an Ultra GobbleGum, and 15,000 XP per map!Jack-o’-Lanterns: Trick or TreatSlain zombies may drop glowing Jack-o’-Lanterns. Loot the pumpkins for the chance to earn powerful rewards ranging from free Ammo Mods and Scorestreaks to Aether Tools and Aether Crystals. The loot gets better as the Rounds get higher, so make sure you stay geared up! It’s not all sweet treats though, as there’s always the chance that an item will turn out to be a Mimic in disguise.New EventsThe Haunting Daily Login (Launch)Rewards Include: X52 Resonator Special Weapon, GPMG-7 LMG Muzzle Booster AttachmentThere’s no rest for the vengeful dead. Complete challenges to earn ghostly rewards including the new X52 Resonator Special Weapon and GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster attachment. Plus, keep the scares coming with the “Arty Incineration” Finishing Move, “Blast Burn” Calling Card, “Cool Helm” Weapon Charm, and a Large Decal. Trial during the Boss Fight in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where players can re-enter Tower 3 after reloading a save created after completing the Boss Fight in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where players can grab the Vacuum Seal Device through the wall on the opposite side of the container in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where Franken-Klaus clips through the door to the Teleportation Lab if the door has not been unlocked in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where the Containment Unit will appear closed after opening and reloading a save in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where the player's screen will sometimes remain blurred after absorbing Panos during a quest in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where an Operator’s Reactive Skin would appear during the final cutscene in Reckoning.Shattered VeilAddressed an issue where players would take out-of-bounds damage when standing next to one of the Aether Planters in the Conservatory location in Shattered Veil.Citadelle des MortsAddressed an exploit location in the Dungeon next to Kraft's Cell when doing the Light Ritual step for the Main Quest in Citadelle Des Morts.Liberty FallsAddressed an issue where the lightbulb in the Elemental Particle Projector did not match the color of the buttons in Liberty Falls.TerminusAddressed an issue with invisible geometry appearing where Nathan's Containment Unit used to be after releasing him in Terminus.ModesGriefAddressed an issue where the screen will jitter when standing next to the Pack-a-Punch machine in Grief.WeaponsGravemark .357Adjusted the reload for the Gravemark .357 base and Pack-a-Punch version.The weapon reloads one shell at a time in both versions.The Pack-a-Punch weapon will no longer reload 2 shells at once and will instead reload all shells when using the Akimbo attachment.Reload speed has been increased by 20% and hip-fire spread has been tightened by 20%.Also read: Is Predator coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6?Perk-a-ColasQuick ReviveAddressed an issue where Dying Wish would rarely fail to trigger when shot by Richtofen during the Boss Fight in Reckoning.Speed ColaAdjusted how Phantom Reload Augment for Speed Cola reloads weapons with Akimbo attachment.GobbleGumsAddressed an issue where the Nowhere but There GobbleGum would sometimes not work under specific conditions.Addressed an issue when using Idle Eyes after a boss fight will not have the grayscale screen FX and zombies will continue to ignore the player once the timer has run out.Field UpgradesAddressed an issue where the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade would target zombies inside pods.ScorestreaksAddressed an issue with the Chopper Gunner Health Bar being misaligned after taking damage in the boss fight in Reckoning.Addressed an issue that prevented the player’s Perk order from being maintained after using Mutant Injection.Addressed an issue with activating Mutant Injection near a zipline.LootAddressed an issue where the Blueprint Skins for the Ray Gun would not appear when rolled in the Mystery Box prior to picking the weapon up.Addressed an issue where certain Fast Travels would reset the player's Reactive Skin to its base state.Addressed an issue where players would not be able to equip certain rewards given from legendary Reward boxes from S.A.M. Trials.EnemiesElimination text and Essence for defeating Nathan will now be awarded after the in-game cutscene in Terminus.Addressed an issue with Uber Klaus Core teleporting forward after being ejected from an Uber Klaus that was killed from behind.UIAddressed an issue where Door Buy Icons were appearing for certain Power Doors in the Minimap and Tac-Map in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where the boss health bar will stay on screen after all players have bled out in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where players are unable to cast a vote to start the boss fight in Reckoning due to one player spectating.Addressed an issue where reloading a save with the Keycard in the player's inventory will show the Geneticist step again in Reckoning.Addressed an issue where the Objective Marker for collecting the S.A.M. Files would disappear when the passcode is entered incorrectly in Directed Mode in Reckoning.GraphicsAddressed an issue where the Teleporter to Tower 3 would show broken VFX in Reckoning.AudioAddressed various voice line issues.StabilityAddressed an issue where Server Pause does not function once the Party Leader leaves and rejoins a match in progress.Addressed various stability issues.