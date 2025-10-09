All new events in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6

There are numerous events popping up in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6. The developers have definitely been hard at work, crafting up a range of unique new LTMs and other events for both titles. Fans are undoubtedly excited to experience these events and work their way towards unlocking all freebies that might be included with them.
In this article, we will explore all the new events in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6. Read below to know more.
Exploring all the new events in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6
Here's a look at the different events that will surface in Warzone and Black Ops 6 throughout Season 6:
The Haunting Daily Login event
With the debut of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6, players will be able to cash in a daily login reward. Players will get their hands on a plethora of goodies, which include:
- Battle Pass tier skips
- XP Tokens, Weapon Double XP Tokens
- “Rave in Us” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint
- “Fridge Drawing” Calling Card
- “Catty Witch” Sticker
- “Tropical Undead” Emblem.
Echoes of the Dead event
The Echoes of the Dead event will be available for BO6 multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. It will pop up in the middle of the season, and players will be able to complete a range of challenges to secure a few rewards.
As per the official blog, this event will feature the following rewards:
- X52 Resonator Special Weapon
- GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster attachment
- “Arty Incineration” Finishing Move
- “Blast Burn” Calling Card
- “Cool Helm” Weapon Charm
Furthermore, if you own the BlackCell Pass for the season, you will be eligible to redeem
Chucky Event Pass
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 will also feature the addition of a Chucky Event Pass as a Halloween special. This pass will feature both a premium and a free reward segment, all of which will host a range of unique collectible rewards, such as Chucky Operator, Chainsaw Melee Weapon, and more.
The official blog also indicates that the free-tier reward track will feature a plethora of pumpkin-themed cosmetics to celebrate the Halloween spirit.
Tapes of Terror event
During the span of Warzone and BO6 Season 6, players can also expect the addition of a Tapes of Terror event to take place across different playlists in the game. In this event, players will have to scour the battlefield and collect tapes and turn them in for unique rewards.
Some of the collectible cosmetics and items include:
- “Scavvy” Operator Skin
- “Wraithful Pursuer” Loading Screen
- “Get it Off!” Emote
- A pack of GobbleGums
- Calling Card
- Emblem, and much more.
That's everything that you need to know about the new events in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6.
