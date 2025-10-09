How to unlock Merrick 556 AR in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 09, 2025 15:50 GMT
unlock Merrick 556 AR in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
The new Merrick 556 AR in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Treyarch)

The Merrick 556 AR in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is a brand-new weapon debuting with the release of the Season 6 update for both titles. Featuring clean iron sights and a great rate of fire, we are about to witness quite an interesting shift in the gun meta in both games.

In this article, we will explore how you can unlock the Merrick 556 AR in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Read below to know more.

How to get Merrick 556 AR in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Getting your hands on the brand-new Merrick 556 AR in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is quite easy. Since it's part of the new Battle Pass, all you have to do is grind your way to the required pages and unlock it like other Battle Pass drops.

That said, here's how you can get access to this weapon:

Black Ops 6

To unlock the Merrick in BO6, players must push their way to the Battle Pass Page 6.

Warzone

As for unlocking this weapon in Warzone, you have to reach Page 14 and get it as an HVT Battle Pass Blueprint.

Upon following these steps, you will successfully get your hands on this weapon, and you can unleash its full fury on the battlefield.

Everything we know about the Merrick 556 AR in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

As we stated above, the introduction of the Merrick 556 will definitely cause a few ripples in the meta weapon pool. The official blog indicates that this AR, despite being full-auto, features excellent range, making it ideal for medium and long-range combat. If long-range full-auto does not suit your style, you can switch it into burst and shred through enemy Kevlar.

The weapon also features a conversion barrel, allowing you to transform it into a semi-auto rifle for precision gunfights. Last but not least, there's a ton of customizable options for this weapon, and we urge you to explore them so that you can tune it to your preferred gameplay style.

That's everything that you need to know about unlocking the Merrick 556 AR in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Edited by Jay Sarma
