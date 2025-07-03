All Dark Ops Calling Cards in Black Ops 6 and how to get them

Dark Ops Calling Cards in Black Ops 6 are special rewards that you can get by completing secret challenges. These tasks are difficult to complete and are available for almost all game modes. The challenges are mostly hidden, which makes it even more difficult to complete them or meet their requirements. Fortunately, there are a few hints that you can follow to complete certain Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6.

This article will highlight all Dark Ops Calling Cards in Black Ops 6 and the associated challenges.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The list of challenges and rewards may be updated in the future.

How to get Dark Ops Calling Cards in Black Ops 6

Here is a list of all Dark Ops Calling Cards in Black Ops 6 alongside the requirements that you need to fulfill:

Campaign

Phantom Presence: Avoid being detected in the Most Wanted mission by sneaking through the Black Site.

Avoid being detected in the Most Wanted mission by sneaking through the Black Site. Endless Options: Take down the Scud Missiles without the use of C4 explosives in the Hunting Season mission.

Take down the Scud Missiles without the use of C4 explosives in the Hunting Season mission. Missing Persons: Conceal a total of 5 bodies in Lockers in the Under the Radar mission.

Conceal a total of 5 bodies in Lockers in the Under the Radar mission. Keneticist: In the Separation Anxiety mission, you will need to complete the Time Trial in an uninterrupted run.

Zombies

Well That Was a Waste: Downed after taking a Perkaholic Gobblegum within 10 seconds.

Downed after taking a Perkaholic Gobblegum within 10 seconds. Liberated: Rewarded for completing Liberty Falls quest in Standard Mode under 30 minutes.

Rewarded for completing Liberty Falls quest in Standard Mode under 30 minutes. Gummed Up: Use up 25 Gobblegums in one match.

Use up 25 Gobblegums in one match. Invincible: Get to Round 30 without getting knocked.

Get to Round 30 without getting knocked. Harbinger of Doom: Get 100 enemy kills with one Scorestreak.

Get 100 enemy kills with one Scorestreak. Terminal: Finish the Terminus quest after reaching Round 50.

Finish the Terminus quest after reaching Round 50. Armed to the Teeth: Equip three Pack-a-Punch level 3 Legendary weapons with ammo mods, and 8 active perks.

Equip three Pack-a-Punch level 3 Legendary weapons with ammo mods, and 8 active perks. Yo Ho Ho: Use Cursed Relic and earn 20,000 Essence without getting hit.

Use Cursed Relic and earn 20,000 Essence without getting hit. Reaper of the Dead: Get 1,000,000 Zombie kills.

Get 1,000,000 Zombie kills. Strike!: Achieve a score of 300 when bowling in Liberty Falls.

Achieve a score of 300 when bowling in Liberty Falls. Social Distancing: Without taking any damage, reach Round 20.

Without taking any damage, reach Round 20. Sticks N’ Stones: Use only melee weapons, combat axes, and melee macchiato to get to Round 25 while playing solo.

Use only melee weapons, combat axes, and melee macchiato to get to Round 25 while playing solo. Another Round?: Get to Round 100.

Get to Round 100. Light ‘Em Up: Kill 10 Elite Zombies in a single match by using Big Game Augment for Napalm Burst.

Kill 10 Elite Zombies in a single match by using Big Game Augment for Napalm Burst. Kunoichi: Kill 3 zombies, 2 special zombies, and one Elite zombie while using Aether Shroud with Void Sheath Augments equipped.

Kill 3 zombies, 2 special zombies, and one Elite zombie while using Aether Shroud with Void Sheath Augments equipped. Fatale: Eliminate two Amalgams with a single shot.

Eliminate two Amalgams with a single shot. Good Enough: Get to Round 20 without any perks, ammo mods, field upgrades, and augments, while using your starting loadout.

Get to Round 20 without any perks, ammo mods, field upgrades, and augments, while using your starting loadout. Box Addict: Purchase every gun from the Mystery Box in a single match.

Purchase every gun from the Mystery Box in a single match. Zombies Dark Ops 100%: Finish 15 Dark Ops challenges.

Finish 15 Dark Ops challenges. Friendship Ended: Start the Statue Easter Egg in the Tomb, and then pass it on to another player by using melee.

Multiplayer

Frenzy Killer: Get 5 Rapid Kills for Frenzy Kill Medal.

Get 5 Rapid Kills for Frenzy Kill Medal. Mega Killer: Get 6 Rapid Kills for Mega Kill Medal.

Get 6 Rapid Kills for Mega Kill Medal. Ultra Killer: Get 7 Rapid Kills for Ultra Kill Medal.

Get 7 Rapid Kills for Ultra Kill Medal. Chain Killer: Get more than 7 Rapid Kills.

Get more than 7 Rapid Kills. Relentless Killer: Get 20 kills without dying a single time.

Get 20 kills without dying a single time. Brutal Killer: Score 25 kills without dying.

Score 25 kills without dying. Nuclear Killer: Eliminate 30 enemies without dying.

Eliminate 30 enemies without dying. Nuked Out: Get a Nuke in Free-For-All without using any Scorestreaks.

Get a Nuke in Free-For-All without using any Scorestreaks. Very Nuclear: Get a Nuke with 25 different weapons.

Get a Nuke with 25 different weapons. 2 Birds 1 Stone: Get multiple kills (more than 1) on uninjured enemies with a single shot outside of Hardcore mode.

Get multiple kills (more than 1) on uninjured enemies with a single shot outside of Hardcore mode. Accidentally on Purpose: Eliminate an enemy with an environmental hazard.

Eliminate an enemy with an environmental hazard. Return to Sender: Get a kill on the enemy with the Frag Grenade they threw towards you.

Get a kill on the enemy with the Frag Grenade they threw towards you. Circus Act: Get a kill by banking the Combat Axe off a surface.

Get a kill by banking the Combat Axe off a surface. Buzzsaw: Secure a total of 10 triple kills or more in Hardcore mode.

Secure a total of 10 triple kills or more in Hardcore mode. Ace!: Eliminate each enemy in Search and Destroy mode and get at least 4 Ace Medals.

Eliminate each enemy in Search and Destroy mode and get at least 4 Ace Medals. Hit Job: Execute 100 Finishing Moves.

Execute 100 Finishing Moves. 110k: Secure 100,000 kills.

Secure 100,000 kills. Go Loooong!: Secure a Combat Axe kill in long range.

Secure a Combat Axe kill in long range. Too Hardcore for Hardcore: Score 10 kills without dying in hardcore, more for a total of 10 times.

Score 10 kills without dying in hardcore, more for a total of 10 times. Double Trouble: Eliminate both enemies in Gunfight with one shot or a single explosion.

Eliminate both enemies in Gunfight with one shot or a single explosion. Hard Breakup: Execute 7 Finishing Moves in one match.

Execute 7 Finishing Moves in one match. Blunt Trauma: Eliminate the enemy by hitting them directly with a Smoke.

It is important to note that the Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6 may expand in future updates if the devs decide to add new hidden tasks. Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty blog for a detailed look at the new update and events. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

