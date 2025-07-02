What is Party Ops in Black Ops 6? New LTM and how to play

Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded brings the Party Ops LTM. This unique free-for-all LTM mode is different from typical Bo6 gameplay. Players here compete in various randomized minigame challenges within a specific time frame. These minigames include Bo Staff, Dance-Off, Musical Chairs, and more, which require players to adapt quickly to score.

Read on to learn more about the new LTM Party Ops in Black Ops 6.

Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded: Party Ops LTM explained

Party Ops is a fun activity mode that sets itself apart from the monotonous gameplay of Bo6. This limited-time mode (LTM) is a free-for-all where players compete in a randomized series of minigames.

A picture of Party Ops LTM gameplay from Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The concept is quite different from usual gameplay, and the top three Operators with the highest scores win the competition. The mode features various maps, including Grind, Nuketown, Skyline, and Babylon.

How to play Party Ops LTM in Black Ops 6

When you join this mode, you will face a series of randomized minigames, each with its own unique rules. These minigames have a short duration and are played one after another. In this mode, you must adapt to the specific rules of the minigames to score points.

Winning in this mode requires you to adjust quickly to the new challenges since the minigames are randomized at the start of each match. This limited-time mode has no score limit; Scorestreaks are disabled too, so aim to score as high as possible within the given time frame.

In terms of the gameplay, these sets of minigames include condensed versions of some classic Party Modes. These feature challenges like the Dance Off, where players are tasked with getting on a designated dance floor, as well as Musical zones to secure points. The zones have multiple capture points that eventually lead to a final location when the music stops.

