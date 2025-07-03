What is Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies? New LTM explained

Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies is live with the release of the Season 4 Reloaded update. It will be playable during the Beavis and Butt-Head event. In this mode, players have to fight and defeat a battle-hardened abomination in a unique Cel-Shaded version of the Liberty Falls map.
The new LTM will not only feature a new version of the Zombies map, but it will also introduce additional modifiers, features, limitations, and rewards that one will encounter while playing the game.
This article takes a look at the new LTM, Abomination Challenge, in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies LTM explained
As mentioned, players enter Liberty Falls during Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies. The LTM starts like a class match of round-based zombies.
Here are all the rules of this mode:
- Can be played solo, with a maximum limit of four players in Zombies mode.
- The match ends when all players are eliminated
- Mystery Boxes can contain Wonder Weapons
- Takes place on the entirety of the Liberty Falls map
The red abomination known as Mo will attack players during the playthrough, as he is summoned from the Dark Aether when the Church is opened. The exfil will be disabled until the HVT is alive.
Additional modifiers
Gamers can expect a variety of snacks and enemy-based modifiers while playing Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies. The rounds will turn faster, except for Cranked or Rampage Inducer rates of enemy spawning. Liberty Falls will also feature additional enemies in the LTM.
Here is a list of what the Operators will face in the game:
- Amalgams
- Doppelghasts
- Elder Disciples
- Shock Mimics
- Toxic Zombies
Additional features
The Abomination Challenge LTM uses an amplified version of the Zombies Snacks ruleset for health. This means that players need to grab snacks dropped as ground loot to boost their health when they take damage.
The mode will not feature the Refrigerator Power-up. However, Flow State is available, assuming players can eliminate enough of the undead without taking damage to use it.
Disabled features
Some gameplay features will be disabled in Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Here's all of them:
- Save and Quit
- Main Quest
- Easter Eggs
- Rampage Inducer
- Exit Strategy (GobbleGum)
- Idle Eyes (GobbleGum)
Mo in Abomination Challenge, explained
High-value target Mo is a powerful force that will hunt Operators in Abomination Challenge. This entity has fast movement and will hit players with macium damage on each hit. He can easily leap or sprint towards the target. His headbutt attack can knock all of the players' perks to the ground. One has to be cautious while engaging with him, as a single mistake can lead to elimination.
Abomination Challenge LTM rewards
Players can expect the following rewards for completing Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies:
- Hidden Power GobbleGum
- 15,000 XP
- Special Calling Card
That's everything you need to know about Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
