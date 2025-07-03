What is Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies? New LTM explained

Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies is live with the release of the Season 4 Reloaded update. It will be playable during the Beavis and Butt-Head event. In this mode, players have to fight and defeat a battle-hardened abomination in a unique Cel-Shaded version of the Liberty Falls map.

The new LTM will not only feature a new version of the Zombies map, but it will also introduce additional modifiers, features, limitations, and rewards that one will encounter while playing the game.

This article takes a look at the new LTM, Abomination Challenge, in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies LTM explained

As mentioned, players enter Liberty Falls during Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies. The LTM starts like a class match of round-based zombies.

Unlocking Church in Zombies Abomination Challenge (Image via Activision/YouTube @TheNewbs)

Here are all the rules of this mode:

Can be played solo, with a maximum limit of four players in Zombies mode.

The match ends when all players are eliminated

Mystery Boxes can contain Wonder Weapons

Takes place on the entirety of the Liberty Falls map

The red abomination known as Mo will attack players during the playthrough, as he is summoned from the Dark Aether when the Church is opened. The exfil will be disabled until the HVT is alive.

Additional modifiers

Zombie snacks in Abomination Challenge (Image via Activision/YouTube@ TheNewbs)

Gamers can expect a variety of snacks and enemy-based modifiers while playing Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies. The rounds will turn faster, except for Cranked or Rampage Inducer rates of enemy spawning. Liberty Falls will also feature additional enemies in the LTM.

Here is a list of what the Operators will face in the game:

Amalgams

Doppelghasts

Elder Disciples

Shock Mimics

Toxic Zombies

Additional features

Operators and Zombies in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision/YouTube @TheNewbs)

The Abomination Challenge LTM uses an amplified version of the Zombies Snacks ruleset for health. This means that players need to grab snacks dropped as ground loot to boost their health when they take damage.

The mode will not feature the Refrigerator Power-up. However, Flow State is available, assuming players can eliminate enough of the undead without taking damage to use it.

Disabled features

Some gameplay features will be disabled in Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Here's all of them:

Save and Quit

Main Quest

Easter Eggs

Rampage Inducer

Exit Strategy (GobbleGum)

Idle Eyes (GobbleGum)

Mo in Abomination Challenge, explained

Mo in Abomination Challenge LTM (Image via Activision)

High-value target Mo is a powerful force that will hunt Operators in Abomination Challenge. This entity has fast movement and will hit players with macium damage on each hit. He can easily leap or sprint towards the target. His headbutt attack can knock all of the players' perks to the ground. One has to be cautious while engaging with him, as a single mistake can lead to elimination.

Abomination Challenge LTM rewards

Players can expect the following rewards for completing Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

Hidden Power GobbleGum

15,000 XP

Special Calling Card

That's everything you need to know about Abomination Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates.

