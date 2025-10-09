Warzone Season 6 is now live, and has brought back The Haunting event as part of the Halloween update. This fan-favorite event, last seen in 2020, has returned with its signature spooky atmosphere and thrilling gameplay. This time, players can also dive into new limited-time modes that offer intense fights against both the undead and other Operators.

Two popular maps also get their haunted night versions, where teamwork and communication are the key to survival. Since this is a limited-time event, make sure to jump in soon before it concludes.

This article highlights all Haunting map variants in Warzone.

Warzone Season 6: All Haunting map variants

In Warzone Season 6, the Haunting event has returned to two popular maps: Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Players may already know these maps well, but this time the two have returned in night mode, and they will be fighting both the undead and other Operators at the same time. Here’s an overview of both maps:

Verdansk (Night Variant) (Launch)

Verdansk (Night Variant) in Warzone Season 6 (Image via Activision)

The Haunting of Verdansk has returned with a new thrill and twist. The map has transformed into a dark, haunted version of itself, making it even harder for players to spot hidden enemies, just like in the previous Haunting event.

They must navigate through various points of interest, such as the Dam and the Port, while remaining cautious at all times, as they will encounter both zombies and human enemies simultaneously.

Rebirth Island (Night Variant) (Launch)

Rebirth Island map gets its night variant (Image via Activision)

In addition to Verdansk, players can also access the Rebirth Island map during the current event. Similar to Verdansk, this map has also received its haunted night mode version.

Here, missions will take players to the prison island under the cover of the night. They can fight along the shoreline, ambush enemies, or climb to the rooftops of towers and the Prison Block to scout the battlefield from above.

Warzone Season 6: New LTMs with Haunting

Zombie Royale (In-season)

The popular Zombie Royale mode is back on the Verdansk map and will be added later in the season. It will introduce new zombie abilities and map-wide features in the game. It’s designed purely for fun, as when a player is eliminated, they return as a zombie with special abilities, ready to take revenge on the human enemies.

A poster of Zombie Royale's gameplay (Image via Activision)

Zombie players need to collect Anti-Virals scattered throughout Verdansk to rejoin the living. Ultimately, the last squad with at least one surviving Operator is declared the winner.

New LTM: Casual Z mode (Launch)

The Haunting event brings the new Casual Z mode for both maps. In this mode, players will face not just human enemies and bots, but also waves of zombies. This LTM makes the Haunting event more challenging as the zombies include both regular and armored undead that roam the map and target humans.

A new Casual Z LTM in Warzone Season 6 (Image via Activision)

Just like the normal Casual modes, Casual Z doesn’t affect player stats or progression, and matches won’t count toward Resurgence Ranked Play eligibility. Players here have to focus only on surviving the chaos and having fun.

