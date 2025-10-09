  • home icon
  Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's included

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 09, 2025 15:45 GMT
The Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 Battle Pass details are live (Image via Activision)
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 are here, bringing a brand-new Battle Pass. This final season marks the return of the Halloween special event, The Haunting, and the Battle Pass is themed around it. Like previous Battle Passes, it is packed with rewards, with the most interesting being the addition of the Predator Operator as the key highlight.

In addition to the Predator, there are several other rewards to look forward to, making this final Battle Pass well worth the purchase. To explore all the available variants, prices, and rewards of the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 Battle Pass, read on.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 Battle Pass and BlackCell Price

There are three Battle Pass variants to choose from. The standard Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 Haunting Battle Pass is priced at 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $9.99.

The upgraded version, the Haunting Battle Pass Bundle, includes 20 tier skips and costs 2,400 CP.

The most premium variant, the BlackCell edition, is priced at $30.

For the standard version, if you purchase it and complete all the tiers, you will receive the 1,100 CP you spent back.

What’s included in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 Battle Pass and BlackCell?

If you purchase the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 standard Battle Pass for 1,100 CP or the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,400 CP, you will receive five instant rewards. These rewards are immediately unlocked and added to your inventory upon purchase:

  • 10% Battle Pass XP Boost
  • The new “Jungle Hunter” Predator Operator and “Jungle Hunter BlackCell” Predator Skin for those who purchase BlackCell
  • The “Trophy Hunter” Legendary Blueprint for the XM4 Assault Rifle
  • The “Plasma Casted” Finishing Move
  • The “Targeting Laser” Reticle

There are over 110 items available through the Battle Pass. Completing all tiers unlocks the following final rewards:

  • The new “Feral Predator” Predator Operator and “Feral Predator BlackCell” Predator Skin for those who purchase BlackCell
  • The “Yautja Bone Carbine” C9 SMG Weapon Blueprint
  • The “Axe Swipe” Finishing Move
  • 200 COD Points
  • The “Uncloaked” animated Calling Card
  • The “Glare of the Hunter” animated Emblem
  • The “Hidden Power” GobbleGum
Also read: Warzone Season 6 patch notes

BlackCell owners

BlackCell owners get even more significant rewards, including eight instant unlocks:

  • The “Dread” BlackCell Operator
  • 10% XP Boost
  • 20 Tier Skips
  • 1,100 COD Points
  • The “Rising Crash” Finishing Move
  • The “Modified Lifeform” Mastercraft Blueprint for the Tanto .22 SMG with Red Tracers and Menacing Glare Death FX
  • The “Kill List” Gun Screen
  • The “BlackCell” Clan Tag (showcased in Lobbies and Winner’s Circles)

In addition to the standard Battle Pass rewards, BlackCell owners receive:

  • Seven BlackCell-exclusive skins for the Predator (two skins), Weaver, Park, Rossi, Woods, and Grey.
  • Seven BlackCell-exclusive Weapon Blueprints for the Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle, Kompakt 92 SMG, LW3A1 Frostline Sniper Rifle, PU-21 LMG, Dresden 9mm SMG, Marine SP Shotgun, and the Merrick 556 Assault Rifle.
  • Over 130 item rewards (Battle Pass and BlackCell related) for those who fully complete The Haunting BlackCell Battle Pass.

Furthermore, BlackCell owners get an exclusive stackable XP Boost. Each BlackCell purchase permanently increases your Player and Weapon XP Loyalty Bonus by 10%, stacking up to 50% if you purchase BlackCell for five seasons.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

