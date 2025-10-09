Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's included

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 are here, bringing a brand-new Battle Pass. This final season marks the return of the Halloween special event, The Haunting, and the Battle Pass is themed around it. Like previous Battle Passes, it is packed with rewards, with the most interesting being the addition of the Predator Operator as the key highlight.In addition to the Predator, there are several other rewards to look forward to, making this final Battle Pass well worth the purchase. To explore all the available variants, prices, and rewards of the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 Battle Pass, read on.Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 Battle Pass and BlackCell PriceThere are three Battle Pass variants to choose from. The standard Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 Haunting Battle Pass is priced at 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $9.99.The upgraded version, the Haunting Battle Pass Bundle, includes 20 tier skips and costs 2,400 CP.The most premium variant, the BlackCell edition, is priced at $30.For the standard version, if you purchase it and complete all the tiers, you will receive the 1,100 CP you spent back.What’s included in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 Battle Pass and BlackCell?If you purchase the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 standard Battle Pass for 1,100 CP or the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,400 CP, you will receive five instant rewards. These rewards are immediately unlocked and added to your inventory upon purchase:10% Battle Pass XP BoostThe new “Jungle Hunter” Predator Operator and “Jungle Hunter BlackCell” Predator Skin for those who purchase BlackCellThe “Trophy Hunter” Legendary Blueprint for the XM4 Assault RifleThe “Plasma Casted” Finishing MoveThe “Targeting Laser” ReticleThere are over 110 items available through the Battle Pass. Completing all tiers unlocks the following final rewards:The new “Feral Predator” Predator Operator and “Feral Predator BlackCell” Predator Skin for those who purchase BlackCellThe “Yautja Bone Carbine” C9 SMG Weapon BlueprintThe “Axe Swipe” Finishing Move200 COD PointsThe “Uncloaked” animated Calling CardThe “Glare of the Hunter” animated EmblemThe “Hidden Power” GobbleGumAlso read: Warzone Season 6 patch notesBlackCell ownersBlackCell owners get even more significant rewards, including eight instant unlocks:The “Dread” BlackCell Operator10% XP Boost20 Tier Skips1,100 COD PointsThe “Rising Crash” Finishing MoveThe “Modified Lifeform” Mastercraft Blueprint for the Tanto .22 SMG with Red Tracers and Menacing Glare Death FXThe “Kill List” Gun ScreenThe “BlackCell” Clan Tag (showcased in Lobbies and Winner’s Circles)In addition to the standard Battle Pass rewards, BlackCell owners receive:Seven BlackCell-exclusive skins for the Predator (two skins), Weaver, Park, Rossi, Woods, and Grey.Seven BlackCell-exclusive Weapon Blueprints for the Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle, Kompakt 92 SMG, LW3A1 Frostline Sniper Rifle, PU-21 LMG, Dresden 9mm SMG, Marine SP Shotgun, and the Merrick 556 Assault Rifle.Over 130 item rewards (Battle Pass and BlackCell related) for those who fully complete The Haunting BlackCell Battle Pass.Furthermore, BlackCell owners get an exclusive stackable XP Boost. Each BlackCell purchase permanently increases your Player and Weapon XP Loyalty Bonus by 10%, stacking up to 50% if you purchase BlackCell for five seasons.For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT eventHow to unlock Loadouts in BO7BO7 beta crashing on PC error: All possible fixesBO7 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications explored