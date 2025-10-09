All new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 6

Black Ops 6 Season 6 introduces four new multiplayer maps. All of these are available from the start of the season, including a special Halloween-themed variant. Each map brings a distinct setting, layout, and playstyle, keeping combat fresh and unpredictable. Whether you prefer tactical gunfights or fast-paced brawls, Season 6 has something for you.

This article covers all the new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 6 Multiplayer and what makes each one stand out.

What are the new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 6?

Here’s the list of all the new maps added in Black Ops 6 Season 6:

Gravity

Rig

Mothball

Boo-Town (Halloween Variant)

Below is a breakdown of each map and what you can expect from them.

Gravity (6v6 Core Map)

Gravity drops you into an underground research facility built for advanced military testing. The map is medium-sized and designed for 6v6 core play. It’s a mix of tight indoor combat and open courtyard engagements, making every area feel different.

Gravity in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The highlight of this map is the Low-Gravity chamber, where movement physics completely change. You can leap higher, float mid-fight, and catch enemies off guard with vertical attacks. The rest of the map features concrete bunkers, labs, and a tiled outer walkway that loops around the complex.

There’s even a small easter egg here. If you look through the glass atrium, you can spot Mothball, another new map located deeper underground.

Rig (6v6 Core Map)

Rig takes you to a deserted truck stop at dusk, where a massive overturned rig has crashed into a gas station and set the pumps on fire. It’s a small map that focuses on high-speed, close-range fights.

Rig in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Combat flows through the Restaurant, Garage, and Motel balcony, with trucks and containers scattered across the lot for quick cover and ambushes.

It’s not a map where you can stay still for long. Rig favors those who keep moving and remain unpredictable. SMGs, shotguns, and fast reaction times will give you the edge.

Mothball (6v6 & 2v2 Strike Map)

Mothball is set directly beneath the Gravity facility and draws inspiration from the “Emergence” campaign mission. It’s a small, underground map that supports both 6v6 and 2v2 Strike modes.

Mothball in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The map centers around a golden statue that splits the main arena, forcing you to adapt to broken sightlines and quick rotations. You can either rush through the middle or use the Hallways and Observation Wings to flank your opponents.

Its design makes Mothball perfect for those who prefer tight, tactical gameplay. Every route feels risky but rewarding if you know how to position yourself.

Boo-Town (6v6 Core Variant)

Boo-Town brings back the iconic Nuketown map with a Halloween twist. The familiar cul-de-sac layout remains, but now it’s drenched in spooky decorations, glowing pumpkins, animated spiders, skeletons, and eerie lighting.

Boo-town in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The atmosphere completely alters the map. You’ll hear creepy laughter, creaking doors, and unsettling sound effects as you fight through the houses. Despite its haunting makeover, Boo-Town still delivers the fast, chaotic action that Nuketown fans love.

It’s a fun seasonal addition that fits perfectly with the Season 6 “Haunting” theme.

